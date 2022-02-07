Netanyahu blames Bennett for 3,000 COVID deaths

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset plenum on Monday that he is responsible for the deaths of some 3,000 people who passed away from COVID-19 in recent months.

Speaking at a special Knesset debate requested by the opposition, Netanyahu said the first thousand died because Bennett took too long to bring the third round of vaccines. He said the remainder died due to the government's policies since then.

"You did nothing to save these lives," Netanyahu told Bennett. "All Israeli citizens see your failures."

Regarding the Pegasus Affair, Netanyahu likened the police's use of the program to the IDF using F35s against Israeli citizens.

"This is a black day for Israel," he said.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett and MK Yomtob Chai Kalfon seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Knesset voted 55-53 in favor of Bennett's statements to the plenum.

Earlier, Bennett spoke and told Netanyahu that the citizens of Israel forced him out due to his failures.

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich became the first MK to submit a bill calling for the dispersal of the Knesset on Monday.

Smotrich said he was submitting the bill due to the Pegasus Affair.

"The current government has a conflict of interest, so it cannot make necessary changes and earn the public's trust," Smotrich said.