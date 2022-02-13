The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Protests abound as week starts with minimum wage and cost of living concerns

The 'Minimum 40' movement has protested Finance Minister Liberman’s plan to increase the minimum wage, arguing that this undermines a current law that could more significantly increase wages.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 15:27
Members of the "Standing Together" movement protest for equal rights of financial support, outside the Israeli parliament on May 14, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Members of the "Standing Together" movement protest for equal rights of financial support, outside the Israeli parliament on May 14, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On Sunday, members of the “Minimum 40” movement protested outside a cabinet meeting which included a vote for Finance Minister Liberman’s proposed plan to increase the minimum wage by 0.54 shekels per hour, as part of a long-term increase of the national minimum wage. Minimum 40 claims that this plan is actually a move to prevent a more fair increase to the minimum wage as currently dictated by law.

Liberman’s outline, embellished with promises to add paid leave days and improve home-life flexibility, aims to raise the minimum wage from NIS 29.12 per hour to NIS 33 per hour by December 2025; critics, including Minimum 40, argue that this is a move to undermine the current law which would see a much more significant and immediate increase to the minimum wage.

Alon-Lee Green, Standing Together’s co-director, explained that Liberman’s plan is not as beneficial to workers as it seems: “According to the law, the minimum wage should be updated frequently [in tandem with] the average wage in the economy. Since the average wage has drastically gone up, the minimum wage was supposed to go up. Lieberman's move freezes the update, bringing instead a low increase of 54 cents. This is actually an erosion of the minimum wage.”

The vote on the outline was suddenly added to Sunday’s cabinet meeting agenda hours before it took place. Green sharply criticized the move on Twitter: “Like thieves in the night, the government announced right now, four hours before the cabinet meeting, that on the agenda would be the outline of Lieberman's hit on the minimum wage. Instead of listening to public criticism of the economic plan and the outline of the treasury, the government is bringing an update (which is actually a reduction) of the minimum wage by 54 cents. Shocking and infuriating.”

Knesset member Naama Lazimi also spoke out in protest against the proposed plan, stating that it “will worsen the situation of one million workers who earn the minimum wage,” and that “the plan erodes their wages, and eliminates their linkage to the average [national] wage.”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

She added: “The cost of living that explodes in our faces is the result of the same stingy policy that has been here for the past twenty years. Instead of implementing public criticism of the economic plan, the government is trying to pass under the radar a plan that will hurt all workers in Israel. If the Change government really wants to go a new route, it must reset and quickly - and provide real solutions to the cost of living, raising the minimum wage to a proper amount of 40 NIS per hour.”

Lazimi referred to the steep cost of living in Israel, a subject that has been hotly discussed for the past two weeks. Last week the prime minister announced a plan which aimed to address the issue, promising tax credit for working parents, tariff reductions, and a host of smaller changes. 

That plan, according to some, is not enough: a lobby group consisting of Knesset members, ministers, public figures and economic officials announced Sunday that they will launch a protest against the high cost of living in Israel on Monday, February 14. The group, known as the Lobby for the Struggle Against the Cost of Living in Israel 2022, will be led by Knesset members Uriel Buso (Shas) and Michael Biton (Blue and White) and demands “clear answers on the cost of living,” a representative told The Jerusalem Post.

They pointed out that Biton has already announced that he does not accept the economics plan as presented, and that last week’s announcement “wasn’t a plan at all, as far as we’re concerned.”



Tags protests economy cost of living in israel economy of israel israel minimum wage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by