Knesset forms panel to oversee Ukraine immigration to Israel

Yamina MK Yomtob Kalfon, who is himself an immigrant, will chair the subcommittee. 

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 12:48
Knesset member Yomtob Chai Kalfon speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on Noam Revkin Fenton. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)
Knesset member Yomtob Chai Kalfon speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on Noam Revkin Fenton.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

The Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee formed a special new subcommittee on aliyah and integration from Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday to oversee the government's handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis

The subcommittee was formed after the opposition refused repeated requests from Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to enable the formation of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, despite the opposition's ongoing boycott of Knesset committees. That committee has not been formed and has not met since December 2020, because it is set to be chaired by an MK from the opposition. 

"At such a fateful time for hundreds of thousands of people eligible to enter Israel under the Law of Return and for so many Jewish communities, the Knesset must perform its oversight role," said Law Committee chairman Gilad Kariv (Labor).

Kariv said his committee could form the subcommittee, because the Law Committee oversees the Law of Return. But he said if a formal Immigration Committee would be formed, the subcommittee would no longer be necessary.

Yamina MK Yomtob Kalfon, who is himself an immigrant, will chair the subcommittee. 

Former MK Dov Lipman answers messages for help on his ever-present iPhone before appearing at a Knesset hearing. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Former MK Dov Lipman answers messages for help on his ever-present iPhone before appearing at a Knesset hearing. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The formation of the subcommittee was praised by organizations that help immigrants to Israel, including former MK Dov Lipman, who heads the Yad L’Olim organization. 

“From the moment the new government was formed I have been pushing for a formal Aliyah committee," Lipman said. "We at Yad L’Olim have a long list of legislative agenda items which will now have a committee to serve as a base for changes and improvements.  I want to thank MK Kalfon for being the leading MK pushing for this and Levy for making this bold decision.”



