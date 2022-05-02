Likud to Bennett: Resign or set date for new Israeli elections

In a preview of what are set to be stormy months in the Knesset, Likud MKs called upon Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to resign on Monday in a special meeting called during the parliament's spring recess.

The Knesset will return from its extended spring recess next Monday, and Bennett's government will immediately face its first vote of no-confidence since coalition chairwoman Idit Silman defected to the opposition and the coalition lost its majority. All eyes will be on the vote of Silman, who could be declared a defector and prevented from running with Likud in the next election if she votes no-confidence in Bennett.

"I call on Naftali Bennett to resign and allow Benjamin Netanyahu to return and form a government," Likud MK Israel Katz told the plenum. "If that does not happen, I call upon the Knesset to set an agreed-upon date for elections. Bennett has lost not only his majority but also the moral right to remain in power."

Katz cited the limiting of the police on the Temple Mount and the power of Ra'am (United Arab List).

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana responded that Bennett and the government were not going anywhere, despite Silman's departure.

"The government will continue to pass important bills, and the opposition will continue to do nothing but shout," said Kahana, who is close to Bennett.

In rare cooperation between the coalition and opposition, they will jointly pass a bill next Monday that would help businesses harmed by COVID-19.

The meeting ended with a eulogy by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy for former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon, who passed away on Sunday. Levy said Gilon earned the respect and admiration of lawmakers from across the political spectrum.