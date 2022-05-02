Right slams gov't for IDF removal of three West Bank settler caravans

Right-wing politicians attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government for allowing the IDF on Monday to remove three illegally placed modular settler homes in an area outside the Bruchin settlement in the Samaria region of the West Bank.

"Are there no limits?" the Religious Zionist Party stated.

It's not enough that there is a "freeze" on the advancement of plans for new homes in Judea or Samaria, the RZP stated.

It added that the confiscation of the homes, which the IDF literally lifted off the ground with cranes, comes after it emptied the Evyatar hilltop of settlers last year and has harassed the seminary students on the West Bank Homesh hilltop.

The right-wing NGO Regavim said it was "easy for Defense Minister Benny Gantz to flex his muscles against a handful of hilltop youth, while not enforcing the law in the Arab sector."

Dozens of settlers came to the site of the modular homes in hopes of swaying the IDF to allow the structures to remain (Credit: HaKav HaAdom).

Regavim accused Gantz of enabling the Palestinians to establish a state, explaining that he ignored 1,054 illegal Palestinian buildings in the area of Bruchin but went after these three caravans.

To date, according to the United Nations, the IDF had demolished 157 illegal Palestinian structures in the West Bank as of April 18.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "this government needs to be replaced. We will fight for the Land of Israel, we will not give up on our land."

Dozens of settlers came to the site of the modular homes in hopes of swaying the IDF to allow the structures to remain. Some of them held Israeli flags. At one point male seminary students from Bruchin formed a circle and danced to the song, "God will not abandon his people."