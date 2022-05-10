The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett's government hangs in the balance ahead of Knesset dissolution bill

Mansour Abbas' Ra'am Party is set to remain in coalition yet keep membership freeze after a Shura Council meeting.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 10, 2022 21:53

Updated: MAY 10, 2022 22:17
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas attends a a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 4, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas attends a a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 4, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government is expected to sustain a significant blow on Wednesday, when a majority of lawmakers will pass a preliminary reading of a Likud-sponsored bill to disperse the Knesset and initiate new elections.

The bill would still have to pass three more readings in the plenum and at committee to be enacted into law. But Wednesday’s vote will begin a process that could prove too difficult for Bennett to stop.

The Ra’am (United Arab List) Shura Council met for several hours on Tuesday night and was expected to decide to officially remain in the coalition but keep its membership freeze that it initiated as a protest over the police entering the area near al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

The council decided to negotiate on issues related to the mosque and to the Negev that would lead to unfreezing its membership, but the talks would be led by Ra’am’s hard-line faction chairman, Waleed Taha, who wants to leave the government, and not its leader, Mansour Abbas, who wants to remain, Channel 12 reported.

Abbas is nevertheless angry at the government for cooperating with his rivals in the Joint List in Monday’s votes on no-confidence motions in the government.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid updated Abbas ahead of the vote, but he was still upset by the decision.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman at the cabinet meeting, May 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman at the cabinet meeting, May 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Despite the animosity between the two Arab parties, Ra’am officials have spoken to the Joint List about running together in the next election. Ra’am officials are afraid of failing to surmount the electoral threshold, a Channel 13 poll indicated on Monday.

That “the fate of the current government lies in the hands of the Shura Council of the Islamic Brotherhood is a historic nadir that Bennett has dragged us to,” opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

“A government that is dependent on supporters of terrorism cannot fight terrorism,” he said.

In response, Abbas said Netanyahu also had waited in the past for decisions by the Shura Council when he negotiated the formation of a government with Ra’am. Netanyahu and Abbas met four times at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem for coalition talks.

“The Shura Council is a legitimate democratic legal body in the State of Israel that is run responsibly and in a statesmanlike manner, despite attempts to delegitimize it with incitement,” Abbas said.



Tags Israel Knesset Naftali Bennett Politics arab sector Mansour Abbas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by