President of Ecuador arrives with 100-member delegation

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso made history this week as the first sitting president of Ecuador to visit Israel. President Isaac Herzog underscored this on Wednesday when he welcomed Lasso and his wife Maria de Lourdes Alcivar to "Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."

In Lasso's case, Herzog did not have to emphasize that point, because one of the keynotes of his visit – accompanied by a 100-member delegation of government and business people as well as 50 young people specializing in innovation who will remain in Israel for two weeks visiting universities and looking at innovative projects – is to inaugurate Ecuador's Office for technology and innovation at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Herzog noted that this is a step forward in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Even before his meeting with Herzog, Lasso visited the Western Wall together with his entourage.

With occasional exceptions, Ecuador has been a friend of Israel since even before the establishment of the state.

Ecuador was one of the 33 member states of the United Nations which voted for the partition of Palestine on November 29, 1947, clearing the way for the official creation of the State of Israel.

Since then, of the 13 states that voted against partition, Egypt, Greece, India and Turkey have entered into diplomatic relations with Israel – and Saudi Arabia is on the way.

All ten countries that abstained – with the exception of Yugoslavia which no longer exists – now have diplomatic ties with Israel.

Although Quito and Jerusalem established diplomatic relations well over sixty years ago, for some reason no president of Israel has visited Ecuador and no president of Ecuador has previously visited Israel.

One of Lasso's predecessors, Rafael Correa, who had been scheduled to visit Israel in the second half of 2014, cancelled due to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza.

Ecuador is one of the countries of the Arab diaspora with a Palestinian population that is in excess of 14,000.

Herzog said that he was impressed by the way that Lasso, who was elected a year ago, had handled the Corona crisis in his country. He thanked the Equadorian president for the friendship that he has demonstrated towards Israel, and for the positive change in his country's attitude to the Jewish state.

A strong believer in individual and national outreach, Herzog said: "Our mission is to do good." Then, listing areas of Israeli expertise such as technology, agriculture, science, energy and research and development, Herzog told Lasso that Israel would be happy to cooperate with Ecuador in all these spheres.

Herzog said that he also wanted to send his good wishes to the Jewish community of Ecuador which is represented in Israel by Ecuador's ambassador Helen Deller Klein.

Lasso also referred to the Jewish community (roughly 600-800 souls, mostly residing in the capital Quito), and said that it was a very active community from whose ranks the ambassador had been selected.

He said that it was a great honor to spend time with Herzog, especially because he has always admired Israel, and even more so when looking at what has been achieved in 74 years of statehood.

Lasso mentioned that Ecuador will soon be celebrating its 200th anniversary of independence (in 2030), implying that in that time frame it had not been able to achieve what Israel has achieved in 74 years.

Ecuador is at a stage where it wants to strengthen relations with all its friends, of which Israel is one, Lasso said, adding that this applies to political, economic, cultural and tourist relations.

As far as trade is concerned, he said that the two countries are in the process of negotiating a Free Trade Agreement.

He also commented that the two countries support each other at the United Nations.

Throughout their meeting, neither Lasso nor ambassador Klein could wipe the smiles off their faces.

"This is why I came to Israel," she told The Jerusalem Post.