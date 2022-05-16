Shaked, Gantz feud over equality bill

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked blasted her coalition partners on Monday for proposing changes in the Basic Law.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he would bring an equality bill to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would change the Nation-State Law to add a clause on the Druze.

Shaked said Yamina would veto the bills. She said the defense and finance ministers should concentrate on the security and economic challenges facing Israel.

"I recommend that my friends in the coalition stop amusing themselves in thinking they can make changes in Basic Laws that are not agreed upon," Shaked tweeted. "It won't happen, as is set in the coalition agreement."