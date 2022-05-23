Factions to clash over IDF scholarships bill

The Knesset will hold a marathon debate on Monday night over a bill that would grant scholarships to released IDF soldiers for two-thirds of their studies.

The coalition has been urging the Likud to vote for the bill, while opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud said it would instead vote for its own bill that would pay for 100% scholarships. The Likud intends to speak all night, for 15 hours, in the plenum.

“For Netanyahu, the yeshiva students come first and the soldiers can wait.” Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

"For Netanyahu, the yeshiva students come first and the soldiers can wait," Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu Party. It would be a mark of Cain if the Likud votes against such a justified bill.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In his Yesh Atid faction meeting, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Lapid called upon Likud MKs to "get your heads out of your cynical politics, think about the 16,500 IDF soldiers who would lose their scholarships and show them we can work together for the common good."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told his Blue and White faction that the IDF must remain above politics.

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Free yourselves of the Zoabis"

Netanyahu called on Lapid, Bennett and Gantz to "free yourselves of the Zoabis" in a reference to Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and vote to give 100% scholarships to soldiers.

“Bennett and Lapid are giving large sums to terror supporters.” Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu

"Bennett and Lapid are giving large sums to terror supporters," Netanyahu said. "A government that needs the opposition to help soldiers because they rely on terror supporters should no longer exist. Our soldiers give 100%, they deserve 100%."