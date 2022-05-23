The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Factions to clash over IDF scholarships bill

The coalition has urged the Likud to vote for the bill, while opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud said it would instead vote for its own bill that would pay for 100% scholarships.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 23, 2022 16:35

Updated: MAY 23, 2022 16:36
Female Israeli soldiers on duty at the IDF observation post next to the Dead Sea, overlooking the Israeli border to Jordan. September 06, 2012. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Female Israeli soldiers on duty at the IDF observation post next to the Dead Sea, overlooking the Israeli border to Jordan. September 06, 2012.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

The Knesset will hold a marathon debate on Monday night over a bill that would grant scholarships to released IDF soldiers for two-thirds of their studies.

The coalition has been urging the Likud to vote for the bill, while opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud said it would instead vote for its own bill that would pay for 100% scholarships. The Likud intends to speak all night, for 15 hours, in the plenum. 

“For Netanyahu, the yeshiva students come first and the soldiers can wait.”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

"For Netanyahu, the yeshiva students come first and the soldiers can wait," Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu Party. It would be a mark of Cain if the Likud votes against such a justified bill. 

In his Yesh Atid faction meeting, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Lapid called upon Likud MKs to "get your heads out of your cynical politics, think about the 16,500 IDF soldiers who would lose their scholarships and show them we can work together for the common good." 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told his Blue and White faction that the IDF must remain above politics. 

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Free yourselves of the Zoabis"

Netanyahu called on Lapid, Bennett and Gantz to "free yourselves of the Zoabis" in a reference to Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and vote to give 100% scholarships to soldiers. 

“Bennett and Lapid are giving large sums to terror supporters.”

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu

"Bennett and Lapid are giving large sums to terror supporters," Netanyahu said. "A government that needs the opposition to help soldiers because they rely on terror supporters should no longer exist. Our soldiers give 100%, they deserve 100%."  



Tags IDF Knesset education israeli politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by