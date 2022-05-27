Far-right leader Ben-Gvir excited about success in Jerusalem Post poll

The leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, expressed satisfaction with a Panels Politics Research poll published in The Jerusalem Post on Friday which found his party would win six seats if an election would be held today.

Ben-Gvir ran on the Religious Zionist Party slate in last year's election. The poll found that if Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionist Party ran separately, the former would win six seats and the latter five.

"The people of Israel want security"

"The people of Israel express support for those who fight for them and not those who sit with terror supporters in a coalition and are indifferent to the feelings of the nation," Ben-Gvir said. "All of what the public wants is to receive security in our state to control our sovereignty and not to surrender and display weakness to our enemies."

"We will continue along the path of truth and work on behalf of unity amongst us and with god's help, we will win" Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, May 27

The poll frightened members of MK Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party (United Arab List).

"There is apparently a connection between displays of fascism and chances of one person or a party to receive more support and mandates!!!," Ra'am MK Waleed Taha tweeted. "There is a crisis of values."

Meretz MK offers solution to Left's woes

The poll published in the Post revealed that an overwhelming majority of Israelis do not want to see an Arab party in a future government that would be formed after the next election.

The poll also found that Meretz would not cross the electoral threshold and that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would be unable to form an alternative government.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz said he was not surprised that Netanyahu cannot form a government, adding that numbers revealed regarding voting on the Left required action.

He blamed the lack of support for Meretz on the short-lived rebellion of MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi last week.

"The poll proves that we must maintain this government, because another election will lead to strengthening the extreme right and yet another election" Meretz MK Mossi Raz, May 27

According to the Meretz MK, the poll shows the need for a unified list of Arab and Jewish MKs from Labor, Meretz, Ra'am and the Joint List to be formed.

"Without making a reference to a specific week that resulted in justified anger that is temporary, the poll strengthens my view that a list should be formed that would include Jews and Arabs from Labor, Meretz, Ra'am and the Joint List," Raz said.