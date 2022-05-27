The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Far-right leader Ben-Gvir excited about success in Jerusalem Post poll

The poll found that Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit would win more seats than MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party if they ran separately.

By GIL HOFFMAN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2022 13:55

Updated: MAY 27, 2022 14:03
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives to open his office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives to open his office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, expressed satisfaction with a Panels Politics Research poll published in The Jerusalem Post on Friday which found his party would win six seats if an election would be held today.

Ben-Gvir ran on the Religious Zionist Party slate in last year's election. The poll found that if Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionist Party ran separately, the former would win six seats and the latter five.

"The people of Israel want security"

"The people of Israel express support for those who fight for them and not those who sit with terror supporters in a coalition and are indifferent to the feelings of the nation," Ben-Gvir said. "All of what the public wants is to receive security in our state to control our sovereignty and not to surrender and display weakness to our enemies."

"We will continue along the path of truth and work on behalf of unity amongst us and with god's help, we will win"

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, May 27

The poll frightened members of MK Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party (United Arab List). 

"There is apparently a connection between displays of fascism and chances of one person or a party to receive more support and mandates!!!," Ra'am MK Waleed Taha tweeted. "There is a crisis of values." 

MKS MOSSI RAZ and Aida Touma-Suleiman are seen at the Knesset event they organized: ‘After 54 years: Between occupation and apartheid.’ (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)MKS MOSSI RAZ and Aida Touma-Suleiman are seen at the Knesset event they organized: ‘After 54 years: Between occupation and apartheid.’ (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Meretz MK offers solution to Left's woes

The poll published in the Post revealed that an overwhelming majority of Israelis do not want to see an Arab party in a future government that would be formed after the next election.

The poll also found that Meretz would not cross the electoral threshold and that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would be unable to form an alternative government.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz said he was not surprised that Netanyahu cannot form a government, adding that numbers revealed regarding voting on the Left required action. 

He blamed the lack of support for Meretz on the short-lived rebellion of MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi last week.

"The poll proves that we must maintain this government, because another election will lead to strengthening the extreme right and yet another election"

Meretz MK Mossi Raz, May 27

According to the Meretz MK, the poll shows the need for a unified list of Arab and Jewish MKs from Labor, Meretz, Ra'am and the Joint List to be formed.

"Without making a reference to a specific week that resulted in justified anger that is temporary, the poll strengthens my view that a list should be formed that would include Jews and Arabs from Labor, Meretz, Ra'am and the Joint List," Raz said.



Tags Israel Knesset Meretz Politics religious zionists Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by