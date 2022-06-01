The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

'Merav0[in]transportation': Bus drivers use license plates to protest wages

Thousands of bus drivers protested against their working conditions by replacing their front plates with a text implicating that Transporation Minister Merav Michaeli was a failure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 12:43

Updated: JUNE 1, 2022 12:50
A license plate indicating that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli received a zero in her conduct, on June 1, 2022. (photo credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT)
A license plate indicating that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli received a zero in her conduct, on June 1, 2022.
(photo credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT)

Thousands of buses across Israel replaced their front license plates with the words "Merav0[in]transportation," directed at Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli as part of an ongoing protest against the drivers' work conditions and wages. 

The license plates indicated that Michaeli received a "zero" in her handling of the office.

"It is time that the most failed Transportation Minister in the country's history leave [the social media platform] TikTok and see how drivers are collapsing," the Histadrut labor federation said in a statement.

"It is time that the most failed Transportation Minister in the country's history leave [the social media platform] TikTok and see how drivers are collapsing."

Histadrut labor federation

"We hope that with the changing of the license plates stressing in the best way possible the transportation minister's failures, she will wake up. Many more surprises are expected ahead of a general strike of the transportation sector on Thursday," the Histadrut said.

Women bus drivers protested on Monday in front of Michaeli's house, arguing that she was not standing up for women's rights as they were forced to urinate in buckets due to a lack of refreshment stations.

Women bus drivers protest their working conditions outside of the house of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, on May May 30, 2022. (credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT) Women bus drivers protest their working conditions outside of the house of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, on May May 30, 2022. (credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT)

"Normal people head to work with a bag and food, does anyone think it is normal that I need to go to work with a bucket in order to urinate?" said Yasmin Zuabi, a resident of Umm el-Fahm and a member of the Histadrut's Drivers Union.

"Enough is enough," she said, parodying a Hebrew saying that literally says "water has entered my soul" by replacing it with "urine has entered my soul,"

"It is time for the Transportation Minister to wake up before we shut down the country," she said.

Bus drivers have been protesting their conditions for a long time due to low salaries, lack of facilities and an uptick in violence, especially after many drivers were attacked after demanding that passengers wear masks, during the periods when they were mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic. 



Tags protests Merav Michaeli public transportation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by