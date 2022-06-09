Criminal investigation demanded against MK Silman

The Movement for Moral Purity demanded that Attorney General Gali Bahrav-Myara open a criminal investigation against Yamnina and coalition member, MK Idit Silman, following "threatening talks" against MK Nir Orbach following a publication on N12 news on Wednesday. The movement said that the attorney general should order an investigation against Silman on suspicion of extortion.

"If Silman has material that indicates Orbach's misconduct, it is expected that she will pass it on to the relevant authorities as soon as possible," the movement said in a statement.

"In any case, she should not make improper use of them, which is bordering on a criminal act, whose entire purpose is to improve her political career," they added.

אם הדברים אכן נכונים הרי שמדובר בעבירה פלילית של סחיטה באיומים. על היועמ"שית לממשלה לפתוח בבדיקה של חשד בעבירה פלילית מצד חברת הכנסת סילמן. @iditsilman https://t.co/oWl66zIDmk — Yulia Malinovsky יוליה מלינובסקי (@YuliaMalinovsky) June 8, 2022

The Movement for the Quality of Government also turned to the ombudsman today with a demand for a criminal investigation.

"According to the suspicion, Silman threatened MK Orbach, harming his good name and publishing information concerning MK Orbach in a way that may intimidate or strive to 'avoid an act he is entitled to do,' ie conducting discussions in the Knesset committee regarding Silman's dismissal," The Movement for the Quality of Government wrote in a letter to the ombudsman.

"Silman's actions necessitate the opening of an investigation on suspicion of extortion by threats and at the very least in an attempt to commit this offense," the movement continued.

"The movement's position is that MK Silman's connection with other elements in the Likud party and the opposition, public employees, who together could have led to a violation of the clear provisions of the law in the matter, should be investigated."

Silman's quotes

Following the publication in Army Radio that Silman told her associates that she had "devastating information" about Orbach from his days in the Bayit Yehudi party, N12 correspondent Yaron Avraham spoke with Yamina member, only identified as Y.

"It is worth clarifying to Nir (MK Nir Orbach) what I have," Idit Silman told her associates, according to Y.'s account to N12.

"All his correspondence, all the reports from the Jewish Home, there are also additional materials I received from other people ... Nir will come out of this finished. I will not shut up, I do intend to publish everything if Nir kicks me out. Even now, I do not speak ill of Nir, as long as he does not begin my secretion process," she allegedly added.