Israeli coalition tows thin line, Zoabi says her future still undecided

Rebel Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, whose departure from the Knesset is the key to keeping the government together, said Friday that her future is undecided.

"I have not decided where I am heading," Rinawie Zoabi said on KAN Radio on Friday morning.

Wavering Yamina MK Nir Orbach made the resignations of MKs Rinawie Zoabi and Mazen Ghanaim conditions for him remaining in the coalition. He told confidants ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he would bring the government down if they did not resign.

But, in the interview, Rinawie Zoabi said no one in Meretz had personally asked her to quit. She said she only heard such a request in the press, but she expected developments on that front next week.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz called for "those who cannot withstand the difficulties" to resign in a tweet on Tuesday after she violated coalition discipline by not voting for the West Bank emergency bill Monday night. But she said she had not heard from Horowitz personally.

הממשלה חשובה לנו, חשובה לישראל. למרצ יש בה הישגים רבים. אנחנו מחוייבים להחלפת נתניהו ולבלימת סמוטריץ/בן גביר.מרצ לא תתן יד לחזרתם לשלטון. זה מחייב מאמץ והחלטות קשות. מי שלא יכול לעמוד בקשיים, יכול לסיים את תפקידו. אני עובד ללא הרף כדי לשמור על הממשלה ולמנוע בחירות. משוכנע שנצליח. — Nitzan Horowitz نيتسان هوروفيتس ניצן הורוביץ (@NitzanHorowitz) June 7, 2022

A spokesman for Horowitz did not respond to a request to react to Rinawie Zoabi.

Rinawie Zoabi said she would vote against the bill again if it was brought to another vote in the Knesset plenum.

"I absolutely would not vote for it under any circumstances. I would definitely topple the bill." Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi

Asked if she would quit for promises to help her constituents, she said: "what matters to me is the good of Arab society and I'll decide based on that."