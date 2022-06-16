In a way, Russian President Vladimir Putin did Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai a favor.

Until Russia invaded Ukraine in February it seemed that the ministry, under the new leadership of a representative of the Labor Party and after a decade of ministers from Orthodox backgrounds, had not been able to promote any new programs.

Yet the Diaspora Affairs Ministry was one of the first official Israeli entities to enlist in providing assistance to Ukrainian Jews in distress. NIS 10 million was invested through Chabad and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to allow further support for refugees both in Ukraine itself and in surrounding countries that have received them. Heads of organizations in Ukraine say that Shai is totally devoted to the assistance and is planning to try to also assist them next year.

Finally, the minister had an accomplishment under his belt – impressive considering how fragile the political situation is. It’s been a year since the Bennett-Lapid government was established and The Jerusalem Post decided to look into the activity of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry during this period.

Shai actually started on a positive foot. On one of his first days on the job, he flew to Surfside, Florida, at the request of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He immediately went to support South Florida’s Jewish community after a condominium collapsed with dozens of Jewish community members trapped in the ruins.

He did what he knows how to do best: being a diplomat and representing Israel in the international media. He interviewed on all the major American networks and showed the world that Israel is a country that promotes humanitarian aid.

Expectations vs. reality

AS A FORMER senior IDF officer and spokesperson and head of the Israeli office of the Jewish Federations of North America who has an understanding of the world, many organizations in the field of Jewish-Diaspora activities had high expectations from Shai. He’s also in the “major leagues” of Israeli politicians when it comes to media, visibility and respect.

Some heads of organizations criticized the fact that he actually did too many interviews that didn’t have any connection to the mandate he received: Israel-Diaspora relations. He became the de facto government spokesperson for issues of Covid-19 and he spoke in a critical way about how Israel managed the crisis over the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"Our credibility is not high during these events." Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai

Shai received criticism from Israelis on both sides of the political spectrum.

“We haven’t been able to promote any projects with the ministry in the past year,” said a senior official in one of the larger Jewish organizations. “Many heads of organizations have tried to promote joint ventures with the ministry but haven’t succeeded.” Others say that Shai was busy promoting himself as next chairman of the Jewish Agency and that he was distracted from running his office.

During its first days in office, the ministry announced the establishment of a special unit that would be in charge of promoting and nurturing “Jewish Renewal” in Israel - with a large budget of NIS 60 million going to many organizations promoting Jewish values in the Jewish state, a fifth of which will go to the Reform and Conservative movements. In the next few days, this initiative will finally be launched - many figures involved say it is way overdue.

Mosaic United

ONE OF the surprising successes of the year of Shai as minister was the stabilization and growth of the Mosaic United joint venture. It was the flagship venture of its former director-general Dvir Kahana and was touted – at the time of inception – as being one of the most groundbreaking and cutting-edge Jewish organizations in the world. Yet Mosaic was struck with management problems from the get go, and went through various changes in its leadership causing it to become an unclear entity without many goals achieved.

During the past year and under the leadership of the ministry’s talented Dir.-Gen. Tziona Koenig-Yair (and Shai), Mosaic United has transformed into the most stable and growing project in which the ministry invests. First of all, the government passed a historic decision guaranteeing funding of NIS 180 million for Mosaic and turning it into a project that is an official part of the State of Israel’s strategy vis-a-vis the Diaspora.

In addition, Koenig-Yair paved the way to change the funding model that allows for more flexibility in Mosaic's activities (moving from a 1:2 ratio of government versus philanthropic funding, to a 1:1 ratio in most projects). This makes it easier to recruit partners for the organization's operations.

Slowly, Mosaic has become involved with many topics that the Israeli government never dealt with: It supports Jewish life in communities of Israeli expats around the world, mainly in Europe; helps Jewish summer camps will host Ukrainian refugees with special funding; and will soon begin to operate with RootOne, a new initiative that aims to help bring tens of thousands of Jewish teens from the US and Canada to Israel on immersive summer trips.

In addition, almost all heads of programs funded by the ministry either quit or were fired. There are different reasons for this situation, but the bottom line is that they weren’t able to maintain stability. Furthermore, a number of key personal advisors to Shai – his spokesperson and two other key aides - decided to leave due to tension with him and complaints that the atmosphere in his office had grown “too strained.”

Diaspora Week

ONE PROJECT that was highly successful is Diaspora Week, which was celebrated this year in possibly the most festive way than ever before. Activities and events took place throughout the country; on IDF bases and throughout the education system. It was covered in the media and events took place at the Knesset and other venues.

A project that is still in its first stages is called “The Digital Project.” A pilot is taking place in France, with a targeted marketing campaign, to get tailored Jewish and Israeli content to young French Jews.

Before writing this piece, I approached the ministry and asked them for a list of accomplishments. One of them, which I never heard of, was building infrastructure for the establishment of a project “for young leadership that aims to connect the younger generation to the State of Israel,” it said. Agreements to the tune of approximately NIS 20 million are currently being promoted.

The bottom line is that the current management of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry is very different from the previous one. The agenda is more progressive and liberal, but the goals and actions are yet to be articulated in a clear and strategic way. Although there were definitely a few actions taken by Shai and Koenig-Yair that were successful and positive, other projects appear to remain stuck or in a very initial stage.

In addition, the fact that the minister has the scale and leverage as a politician allows Shai and his ministry to reach new heights and accomplishments. He was the only minister fighting consistently for the implementation of the Kotel Compromise - something that you would expect many other ministers to do.