Major Jewish orgs. ask Bennett to recognize diaspora terror victims

The letter urges the prime minister to commemorate these victims in state ceremonies, as they are an “integral part of national memory.”

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 13:45

Updated: JUNE 14, 2022 14:30
Yehuda Stone, Yaakov Hagoel, Amira Aharonovich (photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Yehuda Stone, Yaakov Hagoel, Amira Aharonovich
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)

Leaders of major Jewish organizations, led by the Jewish Agency for Israel, recently delivered a joint letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calling on the government to designate those who suffered antisemitic terrorism outside of the Jewish state as official victims of terror.

The letter urges the prime minister to commemorate these victims in state ceremonies, as they are an “integral part of national memory.”

The request follows an initial appeal in this regard made to Bennett by the agency's acting chairman of the Executive and World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel, who also conducted meetings on the subject with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office. A joint committee is being established to further examine the matter.

The signatories of the new letter besides Hagoel are Michael Siegal, outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors; incoming chairman Mark Wilf, who is leaving as chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America Board of Trustees; Steven Lowy AM, chairman of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod; Sam Grundwerg, its world chairman; and JFNA President and CEO Eric Fingerhut.

“We view this as extremely important due to the sharp rise in the number of antisemitic incidents compared to last year,” they wrote, citing that since the beginning of 2022, there has been a sharp increase of about 30% in antisemitic incidents outside of Israel and that some 200 Jews have been killed in antisemitic attacks around the world since the establishment of the State of Israel.

Yom HaZikaron

The authors lamented that on Yom HaZikaron – Israel’s official Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism – when the country comes to a complete stop to commemorate Israeli victims, those who are killed in antisemitic attacks abroad are not acknowledged.

“Ironically, on this day, which strongly symbolizes the unity of the Jewish people, a large part of our people – Diaspora Jewry – seems to have been forgotten,” they wrote.

“Diaspora and Israeli Jews are brothers and part of the same people. Diaspora Jews are targeted by terrorists around the world because of hatred of Jews and Israel,” they argued, providing examples of the deadly shootings at the Hyper Cacher grocery store in Paris and Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

“Diaspora and Israeli Jews are brothers and part of the same people. Diaspora Jews are targeted by terrorists around the world because of hatred of Jews and Israel.”

Leaders of major Jewish organizations

“Just as the State of Israel is the state of the Jewish people, and therefore considers itself collectively responsible for the fate of Jews around the world, it must see itself as responsible in this matter as well," they wrote. "This is a blood connection between Israelis and Diaspora Jews.” 



