Knesset passes reform to increase disabled IDF veterans' aid

A series of reforms for disabled IDF veterans were put forth by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and were approved on Sunday morning by the Knesset.

The reforms are aimed at making it easier for disabled IDF veterans to get the aid they need.

As part of the reform, the veterans will receive more funding to buy medical vehicles and will have an easier process of getting their current vehicles changed.

They will also get more funding for specialized apartments that are qualified for them and more help with rent. They will also be eligible for funding and help with rent for longer than before.

Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers protest outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, for better financial and medical aid and support, May 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

"I thank all the MKs for their support in passing this law which is aimed at improving the quality of life for disabled IDF veterans and strengthening their stability and their ability to function in their day-to-day lives," said Gantz.

"We are not forgetting for a moment that this reform begins with the treatment of disabled veterans, improving the entry point and lessening the bureaucracy, and we are working hard at leading the rehabilitation division together with the Disabled IDF Veterans Organization.

"We will continue to fight for those who paid a high price with their bodies and their mental health for the country, and we will not let go for a moment of the effort to rehabilitate them and allow them better lives."

"The aid that we passed today clearly points at this government's priorities and its real appreciation for those who serve in the IDF and disabled IDF veterans," said Liberman. "The One Soul reform is realized with actions and won't remain as an unkept promise.

"We will continue to act with great resolution towards improving the quality of life for those who for the State of Israel." Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

"We thank Gantz and Liberman and the Israeli government for their important decision to approve and actualize the recommendations of the professional committees regarding housing and transportation for the safety and welfare of disabled IDF veterans," said the Disabled IDF Veterans Organization in a statement.

"The rehabilitation of disabled IDF Veterans has to be beyond any argument."