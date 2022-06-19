The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett government receives lifeline for another week

The Likud would need Orbach’s vote to dissolve the Knesset and initiate an election that would be held as early as early as October 25.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 21:20

Updated: JUNE 19, 2022 21:32
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli voting at the Knesset on June 6, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli voting at the Knesset on June 6, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s governing coalition will not be brought down this week, despite mounting political pressure, officials in the coalition and opposition said Sunday.

The coalition intended to bring the controversial Judea and Samaria emergency bill to a vote on Monday. The Likud hoped to bring a proposal to dissolve the Knesset to a vote on Wednesday.

But barring last-minute changes, both bills will be postponed to next week, just ahead of the June 30 deadline to pass the emergency bill or dissolve the Knesset and automatically receive an extension.

“As of now, it doesn’t look like the government will fall this week.”

A source close to Bennett

“As of now, it doesn’t look like the government will fall this week,” a source close to Bennett said Sunday night.

Wavering Yamina MK Nir Orbach has not said anything publicly since last Monday. But he has spoken to faction heads from the coalition and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s emissaries, who have tried to push him in opposite directions.

Yamina MK Nir Orbach seen leaving the PM's office in Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, June 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Yamina MK Nir Orbach seen leaving the PM's office in Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, June 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked met with Orbach on Sunday and did not speak to the press afterward. But even though she is not an MK, her decision to leave for Morocco on a five-day trip was seen as an indication that Orbach would not give the Likud the green light to topple the government this week.

Orbach also met Sunday with United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni and told him he preferred forming a new government in the current Knesset over going to elections. He did not commit to voting to dissolve the Knesset.

The Likud would need Orbach’s vote to dissolve the Knesset and initiate an election that would be held as early as October 25.

Bennett wrote an optimistic message to his supporters on Twitter late Saturday night, following a demonstration in favor of his government in Tel Aviv.

“We are not breaking,” he wrote. “We are not conceding our country.”

Netanyahu mocked the demonstration and retweeted a Channel 14 report that most of the demonstrators were left-wingers.

Smotrich and Biton

Blue and White rebel MK Michael Biton said he would decide by Monday afternoon whether to continue boycotting voting in the Knesset following a positive meeting on Sunday with Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor). Efforts were made on Sunday to end the rebellion of Biton, who is protesting the government’s public transportation reform plan.

Biton’s votes could be needed to block Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich’s bill on West Bank annexation that was postponed for a month by ministers in the ministerial committee on legislation on Sunday.

Smotrich is likely to bring the bill to a vote in the Knesset on Wednesday in an effort to embarrass Bennett and his right-wing ministers, who will be compelled to vote against it even though they support applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

A bill changing the voting body for choosing the chief rabbi and making it less haredi (ultra-Orthodox) was approved by the ministerial committee.



Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett government israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by