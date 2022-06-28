Opposition obstruction delays US visa waiver for Israel

The opposition obstructed bills that would advance Israel’s membership in the US Visa Waiver Program, likely delaying progress on the matter at least until last year.

Though the bills were not previously controversial, the opposition views Israel entering the Visa Waiver Program as an achievement that they want to deny Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who had previously estimated that Israel would join it by early 2023.

The Likud and its allies refused to include the bills — one that would grant the US access to information from Israelis' passports and another to allow American authorities to see the criminal records of up to 1,000 Israelis who wish to enter the US — in the package of legislation to be passed by consensus before the Knesset is dispersed on overnight Tuesday.

Negotiations were ongoing after the opposition listed its condition

The opposition’s condition to support the legislation is to move the planned election date up from November 1 to October 25, which is a day before Haredi yeshivas reopen following the High Holidays and Sukkot.

The coalition and opposition continued to negotiate on the matter as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sources close to Shaked said that US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called her on Monday to express concern over the political obstacles.

Israel joining the program has been discussed for decades

The issue of Israel joining the 40 other countries in the Visa Waiver Program, which would also allow Americans to enter Israel without a visa, has been raised repeatedly for decades.

Israel made significant progress towards joining the Visa Waiver Program in the past year, starting with former ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan, whose work the new government enthusiastically adopted last year, and continuing with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the administration would push for it when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Washington in September.

Shaked worked with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to authorize Palestinian-Americans to use Ben-Gurion Airport en route to visit the West Bank, to fit the American requirement of reciprocity.

The ministry also launched a campaign to lower the rate of visa refusal for Israelis from about 6% to below 3%, which was one of the obstacles to Israel joining the 40 other countries in the program. Most of the refusals were due to invalid passport photos or registration errors.

Israelis have one of the lowest visa-overstay rates in the world, at 0.5%, when the maximum for a visa-waiver agreement is 2%, four times as much.

“Israel made more progress on getting into the Visa Waiver Program in the past six or seven months than they had in the previous years that they were trying,” a senior US Embassy official said last week. “I give a lot of credit to the current government for putting their nose to the grindstone – providing data, doing site visits, working on the substantive issues. The fact that there is legislation on the agenda is a testimony to how hard the government has been working to resolve the outstanding issues.”