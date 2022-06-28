Knesset dispersal stalls over party funding law

The Knesset Committee voted on Tuesday to push forward with the Knesset Dispersal Bill without a section that raises party funding after Yisrael Beytenu and Labor opposed it.

The party funding section would have raised the amount of money each party would have received for its campaign. Parties are not allowed to accept donations or take loans from financial institutions, and therefore their funding is dependent on the Knesset.

MKs have different reasons for objecting

Yisrael Beytenu objected to the raise, with MK Yevgeny Soba deeming it a "robbery of public funds in broad daylight."

Labor MK Ram Shefa objected for political reasons. Labor initially supported the bill since it needs funds in order to hold its primary election, but objected because Labor head and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli's "Metro Law" was left out of the package of bills that the coalition and opposition agreed to pass.

If passed, the bill will set a framework for expanding Tel Aviv’s budding light-railway network into a full subway system. The project, the largest in Israel's history, would include 90 miles (145 km) of underground rail lines going through 24 cities.

Labor MKs accused the opposition of harming the public for political reasons. The Metro Law needs to be passed now in order to ensure that it would continue on schedule despite the elections, Michaeli claimed.

Opposition MKs seek an earlier election date

Likud MK Yoav Kish said in the committee debate that his party would drop all of its objections to the bill if the coalition agrees to move up the election date from November 1 to October 25. Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich insisted that the elections move up since many of his constituents are students of yeshivot (religious academies). On October 25 students at yeshivot will still be on their fall holiday vacation and will be able to mobilize in his support.

The Haredi parties did not initially oppose November 1. However, once Smotrich voiced his objection, they were forced to object as well since they did not want it to seem as if he cared more than they did about religious studies, a source from United Torah Judaism said.