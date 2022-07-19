Gantz warns settlers against illegal outpost construction

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned setters and right-wing activists against participating in Wednesday's grassroots campaign to build new illegal West Bank outposts.

"This is an illegal activity, which the security forces have been instructed to prepare for and prevent," Gantz said.

"Strict enforcement will be taken, and no violation of the law will be possible," Gantz said.

"This is an illegal activity, which the security forces have been instructed to prepare for and prevent." Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He issued the warning after security officials provided him with information about the campaign, which had been organized by the right-wing Nahala movement, which had also built the Evyatar outpost in 2021.

Many of those who plan to participate are "law-abiding" residents of Judea and Samaria, Gantz said.

The new Nofei Yehuda settler outpost is seen near Kiryat Arba in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021. (credit: The Nahala Movement)

"They are not aware that the activity is illegal and not coordinated with the security forces. Therefore, this message should be conveyed through all possible avenues," Gantz said.

He explained that this zero-tolerance policy went hand in hand with steps to strengthen the existing settlements.

Israeli police and border police said that together with the IDF it intended to place security forces at key points in the Wests Bank to prevent outposts construction.

The Nahala movement

The Nahala movement and other settler groups in the past have held mass grassroots campaigns to construct outposts, many of which are later removed by security forces.

It is unusual for security forces to publish such a clear warning that it plans to shut down the event before it starts.

The Nahala movement immediately accused Gantz of discriminating against Jewish building in favor of Palestinian building.

"Illegal Palestinian outposts are set up every day. The defense minister and the Israeli government, unfortunately, embrace this," the Nahala moment stated.

"On the other hand, the people of Israel are waking up to fulfill their moral duty to continue the momentum of settling the Land of Israel," the movement said

"We expect the defense minister and the Israeli government to announce today, a change in policy and allow the people of Israel to fulfill their historical and eternal duty in building the Land of Israel," it added.