Likud activist calls for execution of senior prosecutors by firing squad

Likud activist Michael Ben Shushan called for senior prosecutors in the State Attorney's Office to be executed by firing squad for their "betrayal of state institutions," while speaking during a live Twitter event on Monday.

During a conversation on Twitter's Space that was hosted by Rami Ben Yehuda, who is notorious for attacking anyone against Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben Shushan was asked by one of the participants what he thinks is the most effective way to "change the situation in the prosecutors' office".

It was not clear in the recording what the situation that was being referenced is.

"I have an extreme vision, but it's quick, and it solves the problem," Ben Shushan replied. "I would showcase a trial, take out all the people with evidence against them that they used their power to corrupt, stand them in a line in front of a nice white wall and execute them."

Shortly after the recording was released, Labor MK Naama Lazimi announced on Twitter that she filed a complaint against Ben Shushan with Israel Police.

An election poster for the Likud party with a defaced Benjamin Netanyahu, Kiryat Moshe, Jerusalem, September 2019 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"I have just filed a complaint for incitement to murder against Likud activist Michael Ben Shushan who called for the execution of senior prosecutors," she wrote. "When they are threatened, democracy is threatened. I demand of the police commissioner to make sure this dangerous man is deeply investigated. We must not stay silent when faced with these dangerous statements."

Likud affiliates' statements on the justice system

Likud affiliates have been widely criticized for their statements regarding the Israeli legal system.

On Sunday, Likud MK Miri Regev came under scrutiny when she said during an interview with Walla that if it was up to her, the Netanyahu corruption trial would stop during the time leading up to the elections.

Other government and law enforcement officials were quick to condemn this statement, warning that Likud intends on turning the country into a dictatorship and destroying the justice system.