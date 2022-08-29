The Zionist Spirit Party led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel expects to poll above the electoral threshold of 3.25% out of total votes "within two weeks," Shaked said on Radio 90 on Monday.

Out of 23 polls taken since the party's formation on July 27, it failed to pass the electoral threshold in 18 of them, according to "Hamadad", a website that tracks poll results. It is, however, gaining steadily – from 2.6% and 2.8% last week to 3% this week.

The party hopes to reach six mandates in the upcoming election, Hendel added on Walla.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Passing the electoral threshold will serve as a tipping point, as the party will then enjoy an influx of voters who were hesitant to commit to it so as not to have their votes wasted, Shaked added.

The party has made mostly negative headlines so far. On top of its failure to pass the threshold in the polls, these included the announcement every week or so of another member leaving the party – first Deputy Religious Services Minister MK Matan Kahana, then MK Shirly Pinto and, on Friday, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, MK Abir Kara.

Zionist Spirit leader Ayelet Shaked and her partner in the party Yoaz Hendel announce Amitia Porat as third in their party list. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The larger strategy

Perhaps contributing to this is the fact that the party has kept a relatively small profile and has not yet held public events other than the announcement it was bringing on former Religious Kibbutz Movement CEO Amitai Porat.

But this is intentional and part of a larger strategy that has shown success in the past, according to a source from within the party. The party spent hundreds of thousands of shekels last month in order to map out its campaign strategy, and only now is beginning to implement it, the source said.

Relatively small parties that peaked too early in previous election ended up losing steam and finishing below their stated goals, the source added, giving as an example Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar New Hope, which at its onset was polling in double digits, but ended up receiving just six seats in the previous election. On the other hand, parties that campaigned slowly and methodically were able to pick up steam as the election neared, such as Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, which was the surprise of the election with eight seats, or Labor led by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, which hit a 1.4% low in the polls but ended up with seven seats.

Zionist Spirit is focused on one date only - November 1, unlike other parties which are still quarreling over the makeup of their lists, and are mistakenly focusing all their energy on the deadline to hand in lists, September 15, the source added.

The party's "classic" voter would be someone who is right-wing economically and on issues related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most likely religious-Zionist or traditional, and someone who does not feel particularly strongly about whether opposition Benjamin Netanyahu is or is not prime minister, the source said.

These break down into sub-groups, he explained. The first group is voters known as the "soft right", who shy away from the aggressive tactics of the Likud and Religious Zionist Party but also do not want to vote for a party on the Center-Left. This group may have voted for New Hope but is less willing to do so after its merger with Gantz and the addition of former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who both have more conciliatory views on the Palestinians than Shaked.

A second group are right-wing ideologues who care more about policy than about personas, and respect "doers" such as Shaked and Hendel for their abilities to implement right-wing ideologies in their respective government ministries. These voters have no problem with the style of Likud or RZP, but prefer Shaked and Hendel precisely because they do more than talk.

A third group of voters are "strategic voters," who although may have preferred to vote for the National Unity Party but are unwilling to do so because they have not become convinced that Gantz can form a government without some form of support from the Joint List. Gantz pledged that he would not form a government based on the "extremes", but if the Likud and the haredi parties refuse to join him, he would have no other option. According to Hendel, Gantz was willing to accept support from the Joint List following the March 2020 election, but Hendel and ally MK Zvika Hauser refused, which eventually led Gantz to join Netanyahu in the "emergency COVID-19" government. Hendel can thus argue that he, unlike Gantz, never agreed to receive support from the Joint List and can be trusted on this matter.

Sitting on the Knesset fence

Many members of these three groups are currently sitting on the fence, and Zionist Spirit is confident it can bring them on board, the source said.

Until this point the main message coming out of the Zionist Spirit campaign is that it intends to act as an "axis party" – since it is the only party not to commit either to or against Bibi, the next coalition will hinge on its decision and it will use this leverage to force a "unity government" that will include both the Likud and parties from the Center-Left.

This, seemingly, could be what is distancing voters – those in the anti-Bibi camp are afraid that Shaked will join him after the election, while those in the pro-Bibi camp believe that she will join his opponents, as she did in the previous election.

The party, however, will attempt to convince the public that despite each side ruling out the other, they will end up agreeing to join each other, the source said. An example would be Gantz joining up with Netanyahu again. Even though the defense minister said that he was "done with Netanyahu" and that he would not join the Likud leader in any form or under any constellation, Zionist Spirit believes that he may yet break this promise. Gantz negotiated with Netanyahu after the election was announced on June 20 in order to attempt to form a new government with dissolving the Knesset, and throughout the past year he also refrained from resigning the Knesset as part of the Norwegian Law so as to leave himself the option to support an alternate government, or at least to threaten to do so. This shows that unlike the others in the anti-Bibi camp, Gantz is not as keen at ruling out cooperation with the Likud if he receives enough in exchange, the source argued.

In any case, even if this argument fails and each bloc continues ruling out each other, there is reason to believe that Zionist Spirit is not out of the game, but it will need to pass the electoral threshold soon, though, before voters lose faith, the source concluded.