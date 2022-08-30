The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel elections 2022: Jonathan Pollard endorses Ayelet Shaked

Ayelet Shaked is the leader of the Zionist Spirit party that she formed with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 10:37
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked holds a press conference with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel at Hamacabia Village in Ramat Gan, on July 27, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked holds a press conference with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel at Hamacabia Village in Ramat Gan, on July 27, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Jonathan Pollard endorsed Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked who leads the Zionist Spirit Party in a video tweeted by the party's official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Pollard, who has never expressed any public political support, said that he felt he needed to make an endorsement for Shaked out of his "unquantified love of [Israel] and dedication to its survival and well-being."

He added that he supports Shaked because he knows she "will serve Israel in a way that will safeguard both our core interests and our honor."

His endorsement did however come with criticism for Shaked's involvement in the previous government.

JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

"Yes, she exhibited misplaced loyalty in our last government, but I truly believe that she realizes the mistakes she made and will not repeat them," he said. "We need her now, free and clear of the bad influences that hurt both her personal reputation and her political credibility.

"We all make errors in judgment. There are differences between those of us who refuse to acknowledge such errors and those of us who recognize their errors and commit never to repeat them. I believe Ayelet Shaked is just such a person and deserves to be given an opportunity to continue being part of Israel's leadership."

"At this difficult and dangerous time in our history, we need and deserve a proven patriot like Ayelet Shaked."

Jonathan Pollard

Zionist Spirit tweeted the video, captioning it, "also Israel's hero Jonathan Pollard has a Zionist spirit!" 

What is the Zionist Spirit Party?

In the last government, Shaked was part of the Yamina party led by then-prime minister Naftali Bennett. When the government was disbanded and elections were announced, Bennett said that he would not run for Knesset again, and Shaked became the leader of the party.

Yamina has now become the Zionist Spirit party that Shaked formed with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel who ran with Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party in the last elections.

Since Zionist Spirit was formed, former members of Yamina have been dropping out of the party weekly including Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, MK Shirley Pinto and MK Abir Kara. In Kara's case, he and Shaked contradicted one another on the reason for his leaving with Kara claiming it was over economic policy differences and Shaked claiming that it was because she would not make him fourth on the list.

In the past month, Zionist Spirit has failed to pass the electoral threshold in 18 of 23 polls, although it is gaining steadily.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



