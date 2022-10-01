Mansour Abbas: Netanyahu is history, does not have Ra'am's support

Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas has ruled out the option of joining a future coalition with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, he said during an interview with N12 on Friday morning.

During the interview, Abbas criticized the former prime minister, holding him responsible for the dramatic increase in violent crime within Arab Society, while also criticizing the Joint List politicians who have cooperated with Netanyahu over the last year.

"Netanyahu is the cause of everything that has happened in Arab society," said Abbas. "The increase and escalation in crime happened during his tenure. We [Ra'am] are with the 'change government,' and we will not support Netanyahu - he is history. He is the one who brought the fascist Ben-Gvir back to the Israeli parliament."

Abbas' decision to rule out sitting in a coalition with Netanyahu marks a change in policy for the Israeli-Arab party, as back in July he said that he had not yet ruled out the possibility of entering into a potential coalition with him.

Abbas then turned his attention to Joint List MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, accusing them of worsening the situation at al-Aqsa Mosque and Temple Mount.

"They are over there taking photos while we are there defending the mosque," he told N12. "Odeh joined together with Tibi and the Likud to work to overthrow the government."

Responding to Abbas' comments, Netanyahu published a 12 second video clip, saying "I really am protecting the history of our country, in order to make sure Abbas and his friends will not be its future."

Ra'am holding steady ahead of elections

An election poll published by Maariv on Friday morning indicates that Ra'am will keep hold of the four seats they currently have in Knesset, making them neck and neck with the Joint List who are predicted to lose two of the six seats they currently hold.

Friday's poll also indicated that Netanyahu's bloc had fallen in numbers, predicted to gain only 59 seats, two short of the required 61. Abbas's decision, then, to put to bed the possibility of joining a Netanyahu-led coalition, may make it hard for the opposition leader to cobble together a coalition.

During the last round of elections in March 2021, Ra'am acted as kingmaker, negotiating with both Netanyahu and the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid bloc, before ultimately deciding to join Bennett and Lapid, allowing them to form a slim majority government, marking the first time an Israeli-Arab party had ventured into a coalition rather than remain in the opposition.

Regarding the Central Election Committee's (CEC) vote to disqualify Balad, Abbas said that he did not see a problem with them running in the elections.

The hardline Balad party recently followed Ra'am's lead in splitting off from the Joint List - which is now comprised of only the Ta'al and Hadash factions. They were disqualified by the CEC on Thursday on grounds that they "negated the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

Ra'am faced a similar vote at the CEC on Thursday, ultimately receiving approval from the committee to run in the November 1 elections.