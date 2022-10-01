The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Mansour Abbas: Netanyahu is history, does not have Ra'am's support

The Ra'am party leader criticized Netanyahu sharply, saying he was at fault for the rising crime in Arab society as he failed to address it while Prime Minister.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 20:27
MK Mansour Abbas speaks at the Israel Bar Associan's Justice conference in Tel Aviv, September 5, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
MK Mansour Abbas speaks at the Israel Bar Associan's Justice conference in Tel Aviv, September 5, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas has ruled out the option of joining a future coalition with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, he said during an interview with N12 on Friday morning.

During the interview, Abbas criticized the former prime minister, holding him responsible for the dramatic increase in violent crime within Arab Society, while also criticizing the Joint List politicians who have cooperated with Netanyahu over the last year.

"Netanyahu is the cause of everything that has happened in Arab society," said Abbas. "The increase and escalation in crime happened during his tenure. We [Ra'am] are with the 'change government,' and we will not support Netanyahu - he is history. He is the one who brought the fascist Ben-Gvir back to the Israeli parliament."

Abbas' decision to rule out sitting in a coalition with Netanyahu marks a change in policy for the Israeli-Arab party, as back in July he said that he had not yet ruled out the possibility of entering into a potential coalition with him.

Abbas then turned his attention to Joint List MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, accusing them of worsening the situation at al-Aqsa Mosque and Temple Mount.

Arab members of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi, Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh stand together as Tibi speaks to the media, amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Arab members of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi, Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh stand together as Tibi speaks to the media, amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"They are over there taking photos while we are there defending the mosque," he told N12. "Odeh joined together with Tibi and the Likud to work to overthrow the government."

"We will not support Netanyahu - he is history. He is the one who brought the fascist Ben-Gvir back to the Israeli parliament."

MK Mansour Abbas

Responding to Abbas' comments, Netanyahu published a 12 second video clip, saying "I really am protecting the history of our country, in order to make sure Abbas and his friends will not be its future."

Ra'am holding steady ahead of elections

An election poll published by Maariv on Friday morning indicates that Ra'am will keep hold of the four seats they currently have in Knesset, making them neck and neck with the Joint List who are predicted to lose two of the six seats they currently hold.

Friday's poll also indicated that Netanyahu's bloc had fallen in numbers, predicted to gain only 59 seats, two short of the required 61. Abbas's decision, then, to put to bed the possibility of joining a Netanyahu-led coalition, may make it hard for the opposition leader to cobble together a coalition.

During the last round of elections in March 2021, Ra'am acted as kingmaker, negotiating with both Netanyahu and the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid bloc, before ultimately deciding to join Bennett and Lapid, allowing them to form a slim majority government, marking the first time an Israeli-Arab party had ventured into a coalition rather than remain in the opposition.

Regarding the Central Election Committee's (CEC) vote to disqualify Balad, Abbas said that he did not see a problem with them running in the elections. 

The hardline Balad party recently followed Ra'am's lead in splitting off from the Joint List - which is now comprised of only the Ta'al and Hadash factions. They were disqualified by the CEC on Thursday on grounds that they "negated the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state." 

Ra'am faced a similar vote at the CEC on Thursday, ultimately receiving approval from the committee to run in the November 1 elections. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Joint List Mansour Abbas Ra'am Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by