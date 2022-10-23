The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud MK: Those who 'framed' Netanyahu should be jailed for their 'coup'

Likud MK Amsalem said he would demand to be the justice minister if the Likud wins election * Netanyahu said Ben Gvir would be a minister.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 17:41
THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud lawmakers as he gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at Jerusalem District Court last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud lawmakers as he gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at Jerusalem District Court last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The government should initiate a State Commission of Inquiry into the "framing" of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those involved should be jailed, Likud MK Dudi Amsalem said on KAN Radio on Sunday morning.

"I have been following the Netanyahu trial from the beginning until the end. This is the framing of a reigning prime minister. Those people need to sit in jail, from [Former Attorney General Avichai] Mandelblit to [former State Attorney] Shai Nitzan. What we saw here was a coup," Amsalem said.

During the interview Amsalem also said he would demand the position of Justice Minister in the next government, should the Likud form it.

Amsalem also argued that Religious Zionist Party head MK Bezalel Smotrich's copied his plan to "restart" the legal system.

"I proposed over 15 bills regarding reforming the legal system, including the demand to erase the crime of fraud and breach of trust. The Religious Zionist Party stole my bills."

MK Dudi Amsalem
Likud MK David Amsalem being escorted out of the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH) Likud MK David Amsalem being escorted out of the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)

Smotrich said last week that the cancellation of the crime would not be retroactive and would not affect Netanyahu's trial. Amsalem said in response, "I am not going into the issue of Netanyahu's trial, a decision will be made when that becomes relevant."

The Likud put out a statement after the interview, distancing itself from Amsalem's comments.

"The views expressed by MK Amsalem are his own and are not binding. Any discussion on this or that reform will be conducted responsibly. No decision will be made that retroactively affects Netanyahu's trial," the party said.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in response that "Dudi Amsalem's words this morning demonstrate the depth of the insanity that has gripped the Likud. If this bunch, along with Smotrich and [MK Itamar[ Ben Gvir reach 61 seats in the election, they will take apart the state of Israel and all of its institutions," Sa'ar said.

Yesh Atid said in response that "'Judge' Dudi Amsalem wants to throw judges and clerks into prison, only because Bibi underwent criminal proceedings. The opposition to the country will destroy the law enforcement system so that Bibi escapes his trial," the party said.

Netanyahu is currently standing trial on three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one count of bribery for attempting to ease regulations on certain media outlets in exchange for positive coverage.

Netanyahu would make Ben Gvir a minister if he wins

In other political news on Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed that he had no problem with far-right MK Itamar Ben Gvir becoming a minister in the next government.

"He definitely can [become a minister], anyone from the Religious Zionist Party can, but I believe he will be chosen," Netanyahu said at a conference hosted by Channel 14 News.

In addition, Smptrich reiterated his position that he would not rule out demanding to receive the position of defense minister in the next government.

"The defense portfolio has not been given to the ruling parties in all of the recent years, and us receiving it would be nothing new," he said at a conference in Ganei Tikva.

Likud MK Yoav Gallant responded later on at the same conference, saying that "the defense portfolio should belong to the ruling party, due to its national and strategic importance. Smotrich is a smart guy, he also understands that the Defense Ministry should be given to the most appropriate person," Gallant said. Gallant retired from the IDF as a major-general and may be considered for the position as well.

The Labor party is holding a rally on Saturday night in Jerusalem to honor the memory of former prime minister Yizhak Rabin, who was assassinated on November 4, 1995 by a right-wing extremist.

"Merav Michaeli is holding a rally in Rabin's memory and claims to be his successor. Rabin would turn over in his grave, this is [what has become of] the Labor party?" former MK and minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party, said on 103 FM.

Michaeli responded, "Deri, if you really miss Rabin, come to the rally on Saturday. It will be a good opportunity to sweep away the lies and incitement of Netanyahu and Ben Gvir against Rabin and his government, of which you were a part, and to tell your voters how you bravely passed the Oslo Accords together," Michaeli said.



