Smotrich backs out of 'Post' conference after ‘liar of all liars’ comment

Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich canceled his participation in a conference hosted by Maariv and The Jerusalem Post on Monday, after a recording of him calling opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu the "liar of all liars" leaked on Sunday night, causing an uproar.

In the recording, which was revealed by KAN News, Smotrich is heard calling Netanyahu a liar for denying that he had tried to form a government with the Israeli-Arab party Ra’am following the previous election.

“If I wanted to take two seats away from Bibi I should have attacked him, he is the 'liar of all liars,' the Religious Zionist Party leader is heard saying in the recording, which was described as having taken place in the “past year.”

“He didn’t want to go with Ra’am?! Oh boy did he want to. I was the only one to stand my ground, and I would have gained two extra seats,” Smotrich said in the recording.

Netanyahu has argued all along, including at an elections conference hosted by Channel 14 News on Sunday, that during negotiations over the formation of the previous government he had never agreed to Ra’am joining the coalition. Since the Bennett-Lapid government took power in June 2021 with Ra'am as part of the coalition, Netanyahu has blamed Ra’am as being “terror supporters” and criticized Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz for being dependent on the "Muslim Brotherhood."

The tapes show that Netanyahu lied.

"Even if Netanyahu was willing to give less [to Ra'am], it does not make a difference once he agreed to form a government with them, since at the end he is dependent on them. So what difference does it make? In the first stage he would have given less, and afterward he would have given them everything because otherwise they would have toppled the government and led to elections. But I am toeing the line with his narrative because it serves what I think is good for the people of Israel."

"Netanyahu will not remain here forever," Smotrich said later in the recording. "Physics and biology will do their work. At some point he will be convicted in court or something, have some patience. There is no doubt that Netanyahu is trouble, ok? But you must choose between troubles," Smotrich said.

The Religious Zionism Party issued a statement on Sunday evening: “Smotrich and Netanyahu are working in complete coordination and together successfully led the struggle to topple the bad government of Lapid-Bennett with the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“It is not surprising that there are those who are trying to drive a wedge within the national camp out of stress and panic that the Right will return to power, as all the polls are showing. We will continue to work in full cooperation until victory and the formation of a national, Zionist Jewish government,” Smotrich added.

Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas responded on KAN News, "This is another testimony that proves the truth of what I said throughout the past year – the Likud offered us a full coalition agreement and promised a strategic political partnership," he said.

The Likud put out a statement in response, "[This is a] false spin that is meant to help Lapid legitimize the government he wants to form again with Mansour Abbas and the Muslim Brotherhood. This lie is also intended to shrink the Likud in order for Yesh Atid to be the biggest party and receive the mandate to form a government," the Likud said.

Some Likud MKs attacked Smotrich. MK Avi Dichter called him a "tireless subverter," a famous term used by former Prime Minister Yizhak Rabin against his political rival Shimon Peres. MK Ofir Akunis even blamed Smotrich of leaking the recording himself in order to harm Netanyahu. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman repeated this claim at The Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday.

Netanyahu himself waited until Monday to put out a response.

"Lapid wants to be the biggest party in order to receive the mandate to form a government. The only way to stop Lapid and Abbas' plan is for the Likud to be the biggest party, with the highest margin possible. Therefore I pardon Smotrich for his harmful comments, we need to stop attacking each other," Netanyahu said.

Smotrich's political partner, Otzma Yehudit charmain MK Itamar Ben Gvir, said at the Jerusalem Post Conference that although he did not like what he heard on the recordings, it served as a reminder that only voting for him and Smotrich will ensure a right-wing government.