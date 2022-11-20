Israel: Lapid's government holds final meeting

Prime Minister Yair Lapid led Israel's 36th government's final weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, as a new government led by Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to take over during the coming weeks.

The outgoing government had worked hard for all of Israel's citizens and managed to achieve an impressive amount in its year-and-a-half of existence, Lapid said at the start of the meeting.

"In its short tenure, this government passed 1,613 decisions, in all areas of life - all for the benefit of the citizens of Israel." Yair Lapid

Lapid and Bennett's achievements

He listed many such achievements, including Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's leading the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic without lockdowns; passing a budget and lowering the national debt and unemployment to numbers that are "amongst the lowest in the country's history"; raising IDF soldiers' salaries by 50%; dealing the Palestinian Islamic Jihad a "heavy blow" during Operation Breaking Dawn, and taking apart the "Lions' Den" terrorist group during the ongoing Operation Break the Wave; blocking a nuclear deal between the US and Iran with "smart and precise work" with the democratic US administration; the Israel Police's Operation Safe Track to curb crime in the Arab sector; and more.

"I stop here, although the list goes on," the prime minister said. "In its short tenure, this government passed 1,613 decisions, in all areas of life - all for the benefit of the citizens of Israel. We did not act only for the benefit of those who chose us. We didn't work just for the bloc or the camp."

Service to Israel

"The Israeli government has a clear role: to protect the state, follow the law, maintain the separation of powers, maintain security and the economy, maintain Israel's position in the world [and] to preserve Israeli democracy. We met all these tasks with considerable success.

"My fellow ministers, I was honored to serve this country and its citizens together with you. We will return to this room, faster than you think," Lapid concluded.