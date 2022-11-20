The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel: Lapid's government holds final meeting

"We will return to this room, faster than you think," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in his last meeting before entry of the new government.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 13:12

Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 13:15
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament on the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, 15 November 2022. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament on the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, 15 November 2022.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid led Israel's 36th government's final weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, as a new government led by Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to take over during the coming weeks.

The outgoing government had worked hard for all of Israel's citizens and managed to achieve an impressive amount in its year-and-a-half of existence, Lapid said at the start of the meeting.

"In its short tenure, this government passed 1,613 decisions, in all areas of life - all for the benefit of the citizens of Israel."

Yair Lapid

Lapid and Bennett's achievements

He listed many such achievements, including Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's leading the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic without lockdowns; passing a budget and lowering the national debt and unemployment to numbers that are "amongst the lowest in the country's history";  raising IDF soldiers' salaries by 50%; dealing the Palestinian Islamic Jihad a "heavy blow" during Operation Breaking Dawn, and taking apart the "Lions' Den" terrorist group during the ongoing Operation Break the Wave; blocking a nuclear deal between the US and Iran with "smart and precise work" with the democratic US administration; the Israel Police's Operation Safe Track to curb crime in the Arab sector; and more.

"I stop here, although the list goes on," the prime minister said. "In its short tenure, this government passed 1,613 decisions, in all areas of life - all for the benefit of the citizens of Israel. We did not act only for the benefit of those who chose us. We didn't work just for the bloc or the camp."

Service to Israel

"The Israeli government has a clear role: to protect the state, follow the law, maintain the separation of powers, maintain security and the economy, maintain Israel's position in the world [and] to preserve Israeli democracy. We met all these tasks with considerable success.

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid with Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a cabinet meeting in September. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid with Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a cabinet meeting in September. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"My fellow ministers, I was honored to serve this country and its citizens together with you. We will return to this room, faster than you think," Lapid concluded.



Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid Politics government
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by