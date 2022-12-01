Far-right MK Avi Maoz will receive control of the Education Ministry's unit responsible for external programming at schools as part of a coalition agreement reached with the Likud Party earlier this week, which may put the ability of LGBTQ+ organizations to interact with the education system at risk, according to a copy of the agreement seen on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, within 30 days of the establishment of a government, the Unit for External Programs and Promotion of Partnerships will be transferred from the Education Ministry to Maoz's new “National Jewish Identity Department,” which will be a part of the Prime Minister's Office. The new department will receive a budget of NIS 100 million in its first year and rise to NIS 150 million a year later.

The Unit for External Programs and Promotion of Partnerships is responsible for "the development and leading of dialogue between societal sectors in the units of the Education Ministry while imparting skills for sharing processes and creating a culture of participatory governance." Everything from art programs to science programs to political and societal programs are offered by external organizations with the approval of the unit.

LGBTQ+ organizations such as Israel Gay Youth (IGY), Hoshen, the Pride House in Beersheba and Shoval provide programming for Israeli students through the unit. In an interview to Channel 14 on Monday, Maoz warned that "foreign foundations and foreign countries that finance study programs in the Education Ministry have infiltrated the country," pointing to over 3,000 study programs he said are organized by "left-wing entities."

Maoz added that he intends to "return all public systems to the Jewish identity," stating that he would remove "gender studies" from the Israeli education system.

Noam MK Avi Maoz attends a discussion at the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

LGBTQ+ organizations warn that the deal should 'worry every parent in Israel'

The Aguda - The Association for LGBT Equality in Israel - warned that "the transfer of authority over content in the Education Ministry to Avi Maoz should worry every parent in Israel."

"This is the abandonment of the LGBTQ+ youth who are outside and inside the closet and of hundreds of thousands of boys and girls in Israel whose lives will be dependent on the most extreme person," said Aguda. "In a year when 80% of the LGBTQ+ youth in Israel reported that they faced cases of violence and hatred because of their identity at school, Avi Maoz marks as his goal to harm these youth and legitimize the violence against them."

The Aguda called on Netanyahu to prevent the transfer of the unit.

"We will not stand by and we will not allow the lives of our children to be abandoned."

Hoshen, an outreach organization encouraging tolerance towards LGBTQ+ people, stated that "It is impossible for a person who expressed himself in such a hateful manner towards the LGBTQ+ community, to be the person entrusted with the safety of the youth in the education system. There are five LGBTQ+ teenagers in every classroom in the country."

"LGBTQ+ youth suffer suicide rates three times higher than non-LGBTQ+ youth, LGBTQ+ youth report two times more self-harm and risky behavior and it has been proven that social support drastically lowers the risk to LGBTQ+ youth," added Hoshen. "Education for tolerance in the education system saves lives and therefore we must fight for it now more than ever."

The Havruta organization, which advocates for LGBTQ+ religious Israelis, noted a story by Rabbi Naftali of Ropshitz of how, as a child learning to read the Torah, he was taught how two yuds (Hebrew letter) next to each other form God's name, while a yud on top of a yud marks the end of a verse. "When one Jew is arrogant toward his fellow, this is the end of the line. When there is love between two neighboring Jews, this is the name of God."

"Who has Avi Maoz not been arrogant toward?" questioned Havruta, adding that the MK has been "[arrogant] toward women, transgender people, single-parent families, converts, secular people, disabled people, LGBTQ+ families."

"Avi Maoz and Noam are fighting the Jewish family, fighting the people of Israel, and will bring about their extinction. Out of hatred, he does not see the people," added Havruta. "Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu unfortunately handed over the keys to your children's education to Noam. No more tolerance and inclusion, only hatred and hatred, the Judaism of a few who are only strict concerning others and never about themselves. The one who came to the Knesset on the shoulders of others is going to make sure that all the 'others' for his part will no longer be there. Noam is interested in putting an end to the Jewish people. Shameful."

On Wednesday night, the Noam Party stated in response to the outrage, "We remind those who may be confused: While the progressive agendas were introduced to the Education Ministry in the dead of night, without discussion and certainly without legislation or elections - we repeatedly presented the return of the education system to a Jewish identity before the elections, and it was chosen by the people of Israel. Enlightened people and progressives who accuse us of hatred and darkness are invited to learn how democracy works."

Noam is an extremist party established by radical elements from the hard-line wing of the religious-Zionist community – specifically, close associates and allies of alleged sex offender Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Thau, president of Yeshivat Har Hamor.

The party ran a campaign focusing strongly on what it views as Jewish values and strongly against LGBTQ+ people and reform Jews.