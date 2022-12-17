The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu expected to announce government this week

Netanyahu currently has until Wednesday to announce that he has formed a government, although he may request another extension to Sunday, December 25.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 20:21
AN ECSTATIC Benjamin Netanyahu greets Likud supporters celebrating the election victory last month. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
AN ECSTATIC Benjamin Netanyahu greets Likud supporters celebrating the election victory last month.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu is widely expected to announce to president Isaac Herzog that he has formed a government, following a long and arduous negotiation process that lasted over six weeks.

Although none of the official coalition deals between the Likud and its partners have been signed yet, most are reportedly final and the Likud is hashing out the final details of its deal with United Torah Judaism (UTJ). The other partners are Shas, Religious Zionist Party (RZP), Otzma Yehudit, and Noam.

According to the leading haredi news outlet, "Behadrei Haredim," the final agreement between the Likud and UTJ regarding the haredi service in the IDF, which was one of the remaining issues, will be the following:

"In light of the importance that the Jewish people saw, and see, in Torah study throughout the ages, the Basic Law: Torah Study that determines that Torah study is a core value of Jewish heritage will be completed by the passing of the 2023 budget."

UTJ will then be able to use this law in order to defend against any future challenge to the High Court regarding haredi military exemptions. UTJ demanded that an amendment of the military service law also pass ahead of the budget, which will enable an exemption from national service for haredim who wish to study Torah full time, according to Behadrei Haredim.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU leaves after holding coalition talks at a hotel in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU leaves after holding coalition talks at a hotel in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu currently has until Wednesday to announce that he has formed a government, although he may request another extension to Sunday, December 25. He is not eligible for any extensions after that. Following the announcement to the president, he must have the government approved by the Knesset plenum within a week.

The plenum this week will continue its legislative blitz of four laws that it began last week and intends to finish the legislative process before the government is sworn in.

The four laws are:

  1. An amendment to the Knesset Law, which cancels the current clause that enables four MKs to break away from an existing party.
  2. An amendment of the Police Law, so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police's budget, as well as greater involvement in the police's priorities and even in "policy issues" regarding "investigations, treatment of cases and indictments."
  3. The "Deri Law," which aims to enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his conviction of tax offenses in January.
  4. The "Smotrich Law," which enables RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry, responsible for civil matters in the West Bank.

All bills passed preliminary readings

All of the bills passed their preliminary readings last week, and all save for the Police Law amendment passed their first reading as well.

The Knesset Law amendment is the furthest along the legislative process. The plenum will debate it ahead of a second and third reading beginning on Sunday on the plenum floor. Once a bill passes the third reading it officially becomes law.

The Deri and Smotrich laws were combined since they are both amendments to the same law. They are currently being prepared for their second and third reading in an ad-hoc Knesset committee led by Likud MK Shlomo Karhi that was formed specifically for this purpose.

The Police Law has garnered the most debate and is lagging behind the other bills, as it is still being prepared for its first reading. It is being prepared in a second ad-hoc committee led by Likud MK Ofir Katz.

Dozens of speakers on the committee pointed out the law's many problematic aspects.

The central argument was that the law gave the minister too much power and did not safeguard the police's independence.

Another argument was that the Public Security Minister already had the power to dictate policy and therefore the law was unnecessary

A third argument was that even if there was value in amending the Police Law, this should not be done in fast-tracked legislation and that the only reason it is being fast-tracked is that Ben-Gvir does not trust that Netanyahu will allow the bill to pass once the government is sworn in.

Ben-Gvir on Saturday night announced that he agreed to drop the word "indictments" from the proposed bill, but would still demand the authority to set policy on investigations.

The bill will thus be altered and the committee will continue working on the final version throughout the week.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu government israeli politics coalition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by