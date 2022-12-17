Netanyahu expected to announce government this week

Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu is widely expected to announce to president Isaac Herzog that he has formed a government, following a long and arduous negotiation process that lasted over six weeks.

Although none of the official coalition deals between the Likud and its partners have been signed yet, most are reportedly final and the Likud is hashing out the final details of its deal with United Torah Judaism (UTJ). The other partners are Shas, Religious Zionist Party (RZP), Otzma Yehudit, and Noam.

According to the leading haredi news outlet, "Behadrei Haredim," the final agreement between the Likud and UTJ regarding the haredi service in the IDF, which was one of the remaining issues, will be the following:

"In light of the importance that the Jewish people saw, and see, in Torah study throughout the ages, the Basic Law: Torah Study that determines that Torah study is a core value of Jewish heritage will be completed by the passing of the 2023 budget."

UTJ will then be able to use this law in order to defend against any future challenge to the High Court regarding haredi military exemptions. UTJ demanded that an amendment of the military service law also pass ahead of the budget, which will enable an exemption from national service for haredim who wish to study Torah full time, according to Behadrei Haredim.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU leaves after holding coalition talks at a hotel in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu currently has until Wednesday to announce that he has formed a government, although he may request another extension to Sunday, December 25. He is not eligible for any extensions after that. Following the announcement to the president, he must have the government approved by the Knesset plenum within a week.

The plenum this week will continue its legislative blitz of four laws that it began last week and intends to finish the legislative process before the government is sworn in.

The four laws are:

An amendment to the Knesset Law, which cancels the current clause that enables four MKs to break away from an existing party. An amendment of the Police Law, so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police's budget, as well as greater involvement in the police's priorities and even in "policy issues" regarding "investigations, treatment of cases and indictments." The "Deri Law," which aims to enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite his conviction of tax offenses in January. The "Smotrich Law," which enables RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry, responsible for civil matters in the West Bank.

All bills passed preliminary readings

All of the bills passed their preliminary readings last week, and all save for the Police Law amendment passed their first reading as well.

The Knesset Law amendment is the furthest along the legislative process. The plenum will debate it ahead of a second and third reading beginning on Sunday on the plenum floor. Once a bill passes the third reading it officially becomes law.

The Deri and Smotrich laws were combined since they are both amendments to the same law. They are currently being prepared for their second and third reading in an ad-hoc Knesset committee led by Likud MK Shlomo Karhi that was formed specifically for this purpose.

The Police Law has garnered the most debate and is lagging behind the other bills, as it is still being prepared for its first reading. It is being prepared in a second ad-hoc committee led by Likud MK Ofir Katz.

Dozens of speakers on the committee pointed out the law's many problematic aspects.

The central argument was that the law gave the minister too much power and did not safeguard the police's independence.

Another argument was that the Public Security Minister already had the power to dictate policy and therefore the law was unnecessary

A third argument was that even if there was value in amending the Police Law, this should not be done in fast-tracked legislation and that the only reason it is being fast-tracked is that Ben-Gvir does not trust that Netanyahu will allow the bill to pass once the government is sworn in.

Ben-Gvir on Saturday night announced that he agreed to drop the word "indictments" from the proposed bill, but would still demand the authority to set policy on investigations.

The bill will thus be altered and the committee will continue working on the final version throughout the week.