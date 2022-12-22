Despite prime minister-designate and Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement to President Isaac Herzog late Wednesday night that he had succeeded in forming a government, only one final coalition agreement has actually been signed – with Agudat Yisrael, the Hasidic faction of United Torah Judaism (UTJ).

Prior to Netanyahu's call with Herzog, the Likud reached "final agreements" prior with the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) and Noam. Meanwhile, Agudat Yisrael and Otzma Yehudit reached final agreements in the hours after midnight, and Shas and Degel Hatorah - the Lithuanian faction of United Torah Judaism - have not yet reached a final agreement. However, Agudat Yisrael was the only faction to actually sign an official document with the details of the agreement.

The incoming prime minister is not required to provide signed agreements to the president and therefore this issue will not affect the government's formation. It means, however, that negotiations are still ongoing.

By law, Netanyahu only needs to provide the Knesset and the public with the fully signed deals 24 hours before the Knesset plenum debate to ratify the government. The debate must take place within a week of Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin's announcement to the Knesset that a government has been formed.

Levin's announcement will be made at the start of this coming Monday's plenum, and Netanyahu, therefore, has until January 2 to ratify the government, and so subsequently until January 1 to complete the negotiations.

THE 25TH KNESSET convenes for its inauguration, last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Despite the lack of signed documents, a number of details emerged in different statements about some of the final agreements between the parties.

Otzma Yehudit, Agudat Yisrael score victories

Incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir secured a partial veto power over the ministerial legislation committee, scoring a significant victory. The committee is responsible for approving law proposals by ministers. Ben-Gvir will have a "quota" of vetoes he will be able to use, his spokesperson said. He did explain how the quota system will work.

The agreement with Otzma Yehudit also included "a list of principles and laws that will enable full support of soldiers and police officers, returning governance, developing the Negev and Galilee, promoting Jewish identity in the state and reforming the judicial system," the party said in a statement.

The agreement with Agudat Yisrael included a provision that incoming Housing Minister MK Yitzhak Goldknopf will also serve as a member of the Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs (known as the State Security Cabinet), according to the haredi news outlet Behadrei Haredim. This will mark the first time a haredi minister has served on the committee.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted in response, "The person who said 'it is harder to study Torah than to fight at the front' is going to serve on the State Security Committee, and thus for the first time the chairman of United Torah Judaism – an anti-Zionist party that openly opposes military service – will serve on a committee that directly influences the IDF and security forces. Bibi, your spitting in the face of IDF soldiers is above all imagination," Liberman wrote.

A statement by the Religious Zionist Party said that the final agreement included "law amendments in light of the difficulties and loopholes created by the Grandfather Clause in the Law of Return." This formulation was a compromise after RZP demanded to completely cancel the clause, which enables anyone with a Jewish grandparent to become an Israeli citizen, even if they are not Jewish according to halakha.

The RZP statement included many other provisions, including legislating a Basic Law: Torah Study; an "equal citizenship" plan to transfer authority over Israeli civilians living in Judea and Samaria from the defense ministry's Civil Administration to the regular government ministries; a government decision within 60 days to regulate the status of the "young settlement" outposts; a plan to "Judaize" the Galilee; a NIS 350 million budget to encourage Aliyah from France and the US; hundreds of millions of shekel in funding for strengthening Jewish identity; and many more.

The agreement with Degel Hatorah is being held up because of issues related to housing, according to a source from the party.

Agudat Yisrael will have Goldknopf as Housing Minister and thus is not worried about future housing issues, but Degel is still working on ensuring that its electorate receives adequate housing commitments, the source said.