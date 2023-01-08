End of Israeli democracy claims are 'baseless,' Netanyahu stresses

The claims that Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms are the "end of democracy" are "baseless," and the reform will be carried out "responsibly" and in a level-headed manner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of his government weekly meeting on Sunday morning.

Netanyahu quoted former prime minister and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid saying in 2014 that there has been a "hostile takeover" by the "school of judicial activists" over the "political discourse and Israel's decision-making realm," as well as comments by Lapid and former justice minister MK Gideon Sa'ar from the same year, who said that "the last word should be the Knesset's since the Knesset represents the people."

According to Netanyahu, "the truth is that the balance between Israel's branches of government has been violated in the last two decades, especially in recent years. This is an unusual phenomenon that does not exist anywhere else in the world - not in the US, not in Western Europe and not in Israel's first 50 years of existence."

The prime minister added that "the attempt to return the correct balance between the branches of government is not the destruction of democracy but the strengthening of democracy. There is therefore no doubt that this needs to be done responsibly and level-headedly – and this is what we will do."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

"The reform that the justice minister presented will be debated in depth and in a serious manner in the Knesset Constitution Committee, in which all opinions will be heard, without exceptions. This is the appropriate, natural and legal forum for this in-depth discussion," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister did not comment publicly on the reforms, which Levin presented on Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu's past as a judiciary gatekeeper

Netanyahu in the past has expressed opposition to similar reforms, but in recent years his attitude towards the judicial system changed and became far more critical. Many argue that this had to do with Netanyahu's indictment two years ago for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he continues to say was a calculated attempt by the justice system to bring him down.