Former Israel A-Gs on reforms: 'They threaten to destroy judicial system'

A letter signed by former attorneys-general and state attorneys of Israel published on Thursday morning expresses explicit opposition to the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, which they say "do not herald the improvement of the system but rather threaten to destroy it."

The letter, signed among others by the last attorney-general Avichay Mandelblit and his predecessor, Yehuda Weinstein, said that they were all "shocked to hear [Levin's] plan to make changes in the justice system."

The controversial judicial reform plan includes giving politicians a majority in the Judicial Appointments Committee, meaning they'll effectively be able to select judges themselves. It also includes the Override Clause, a clause seen as extremely problematic that would essentially enable any coalition to override High Court decisions.

According to the legal professionals who signed the letter, this would be, effectively, "turning the High Court of Justice from an independent institution, which rules without fear and without bias, into a quasi-political body that will be suspected of biasing the law in favor of the government."

What concerns does the letter highlight?

The letter highlights four main concerns over the judicial reforms, the first being – as mentioned – a court that would be semi-political and be biased towards the government.

MK Simcha Rothman and Justice Minister Yariv Levin present next steps for judicial reforms at Knesset legal committee. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The second concern is that such a reform would significantly limit "the authority of the court to exercise effective criticism of the government so that it does not misuse its power."

The third concern, one of the main ones which the anti-judicial reform protests in Tel Aviv focus on, is that such a reform would allow a coalition majority "to legalize any action of the government, no matter how wrong and harmful it may be, through a superseding clause."

The fourth and final concern over the reforms is that they would "prevent the function of the attorneys-general in the government offices as gatekeepers whose job it is to warn against illegal decisions." In other words, there would be nothing effective to stop different government branches, committees, ministries and the like to push for action that a legal body would deem illegal.

"The High Court of Justice is a magnificent institution, one of the best established in Israel, and it is also recognized outside of Israel as one of the best courts in the world," the letter said. "In the absence of a complete constitution, and without a full bill of rights, it is the body that controls the rule of law towards the government system, fights governmental arbitrariness and corruption, and protects human rights and the rights of minorities. The achievements of the High Court, which have advanced society and benefit every person, are now in grave danger."

The group of attorneys-general and state attorneys, some of the leading figures in the legal field in Israel's history, called upon the government to withdraw from the published plan so as to "prevent serious damage to the judicial system and the rule of law, in order to preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state in light of the values expressed in its Declaration of Independence."

Michael Starr, Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.