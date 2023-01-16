Travis Scott headed to Israel as part of Middle East tour

American rapper Travis Scott will be making his Israeli debut on March 14 at Rishon Live Park.

Scott shot to fame with the song “Antidote” in 2016, and has since become one of the most high-profile hip hop artists in the world. Often in headlines for his stormy relationship with Kylie Jenner, Scott underwent a professional and personal tragedy last year when 10 people were crushed to death as Scott performed onstage at the Astroworld festival in Houston, which he founded.

His rehabilitation came quickly and months later, Scott headlined the 20,000-seat O2 Arena in London. Later in the year, he headlined Primavera Sound: in São Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile.

He’ll be arriving in Israel from Abu Dhabi, where he’s headlining the Wireless Festival Middle East.

Tickets are available at https://9964.co.il/travisscott or via www.traviscottisrael.com.