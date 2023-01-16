The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Travis Scott headed to Israel as part of Middle East tour

Travis Scott will be arriving in Israel from Abu Dhabi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 12:11
Travis Scott attends the premiere for the documentary "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in Santa Monica, California, US, August 27, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Travis Scott attends the premiere for the documentary "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in Santa Monica, California, US, August 27, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

American rapper Travis Scott will be making his Israeli debut on March 14 at Rishon Live Park.

Scott shot to fame with the song “Antidote” in 2016, and has since become one of the most high-profile hip hop artists in the world. Often in headlines for his stormy relationship with Kylie Jenner, Scott underwent a professional and personal tragedy last year when 10 people were crushed to death as Scott performed onstage at the Astroworld festival in Houston, which he founded.

His rehabilitation came quickly and months later, Scott headlined the 20,000-seat O2 Arena in London. Later in the year, he headlined Primavera Sound: in São Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile.

He’ll be arriving in Israel from Abu Dhabi, where he’s headlining the Wireless Festival Middle East.

Tickets are available at https://9964.co.il/travisscott or via www.traviscottisrael.com.



Tags Israel music Middle East Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by