The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's ministers demand strong response to incitement against gov't

Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on the Israel Police to immediately arrest Hodak, Raz and Huldai.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 13:43
Thousands of Israeli protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on February 04, 2023. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Thousands of Israeli protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on February 04, 2023.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday demanded a strong response from law enforcement over inciteful calls throughout the weekend against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other cabinet and coalition members over their intention to reform Israel's judicial system.

Netanyahu himself said in a statement to the press at the start of Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting that he expected the opposition leaders to "condemn and denounce" the inciters. The prime minister drew a line between some statements by members of the opposition and the growing severity of the inciteful calls. While there was a legitimate argument about what constituted a strengthening of democracy, all sides agreed that political assassinations were not part of that, Netanyahu added.

"It is time the Left learned to lose a democratic election. They are trying to burn the country, to destroy and ruin. This cannot happen."

Transport Minister Miri Regev

The ministers specifically mentioned retired fighter pilot Ze'ev Raz's call on Facebook to kill Netanyahu, along with his ministers and followers if they turn the country into a dictatorship; senior attorney and Yom Kippur War hero David Hodak's comments on Wednesday that he would "have no choice but to use live fire" if forced to live in a dictatorship; and Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai's warning at a demonstration on Saturday night that a harsh reform would draw harsh reactions and that eventually "words will turn to deeds."

Many protest leaders and opposition MKs condemned the remarks, including opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, former defense minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon, former Aliyah and integration minister and current national Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata,

Likud MK Hanoch Milvetsky filed a police complaint against Hodak last week, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Sunday morning filed a complaint against both Hodak and Raz. The police opened an investigation in both cases, and Raz was detained on Sunday morning for questioning.

Israelis protest against the current Israeli government and their planned reforms, in Tel Aviv, on January 28, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israelis protest against the current Israeli government and their planned reforms, in Tel Aviv, on January 28, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Both Hodak and Raz apologized on social media and retracted their comments. Hodak claimed that he had not been understood and that he opposed any form of violence, and Raz said that in his comments he was quoting someone else and that he did not support what he wrote and erased the post.  

Hodak's lawyer argued that while his client publicly apologized, the prime minister's son Yair Netanyahu had not done the same for calling a few weeks ago for members of the State Attorney's Office to "receive the penalty meant for traitors" (the death penalty) due to their indictment of his father.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on the Israel Police to immediately arrest Hodak, Raz and Huldai.

"It is time the Left learned to lose a democratic election. They are trying to burn the country, to destroy and ruin. This cannot happen," Regev said to the press prior to the Sunday cabinet meeting.

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said to the press ahead of the meeting that he expected that law enforcement would treat these cases with a heavy hand.

The Shin-Bet and State Attorney's Office issued rare statements on Saturday night warning against the rise in severity of the public rhetoric.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests israel protest israeli politics incitement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by