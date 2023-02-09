The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Haredi MK: Yeshivas are only moral justification to occupy Palestine

A Yesh Atid MK heckled Eichler by saying he would like it if Haredim would 'join the war' for the State of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 18:24

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 18:38
United Torah Judaism parliament member Israel Eichler speaks during a session at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, June 12, 2019 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
United Torah Judaism parliament member Israel Eichler speaks during a session at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, June 12, 2019
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler stressed that yeshivas and the study of Torah are "the only moral justification to sit in occupied Palestine" after Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben-Barak attacked the coalition for increasing spending on yeshivas.

"You're willing to pour billions on yeshivas," said Ben-Barak in a speech at the plenum, calling for money to be spent on improving the judicial system instead.

"You have no other moral right to sit in occupied Palestine, according to the method of the Arabs, only because it is the holy land, the Land of Israel, where they learn Torah, keep the commandments and live a Jewish life can we fight for this land."

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler

"Thanks to the yeshiva you live here in this country, so show some respect," said Eichler in response. "You have no other moral right to sit in occupied Palestine, according to the method of the Arabs, only because it is the holy land, the Land of Israel, where they learn Torah, keep the commandments and live a Jewish life can we fight for this land."

Committee Chairman Ram Ben Barak leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Committee Chairman Ram Ben Barak leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yesh Atid MK heckles Eichler by referencing Haredi exemption to draft

Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri responded by shouting from his seat in the plenum "we would love it if you would join the war," seemingly in reference to exemptions allowing Haredim to avoid the mandatory draft.

Eichler responded to Shiri by stating they would talk about that issue on a later occasion.



