The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Religious parties demand doubling of kollel, yeshiva student budget

The demanded new budget is higher than the stipend was at its highest in 2015.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 16:46

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 17:07
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM Party MK Ya’acov Litzman (left), UTJ MK Moshe Gafni and Shas head Arye Deri converse during a meeting at the Knesset earlier this month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM Party MK Ya’acov Litzman (left), UTJ MK Moshe Gafni and Shas head Arye Deri converse during a meeting at the Knesset earlier this month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Shas and Religious Zionist demanded the budget for full time kollel students to be raised to NIS 1,318 and the budget for yeshiva students to be NIS 750 per month during coalition negotiations with the Likud, almost doubling the current budget, Walla reported on Friday.

This will increase the current budget from NIS 1.3 billion a year to NIS 2.3 to 2.5 billion a year. The Likud agreed in principle to the demand, but the requested increase will not move forward before the approval of the next budget in the 25th Knesset and not before the swearing in of the new government.

Even compared to the highest budget during the government led by Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu in 2015, this will constitute an increase of NIS 450 per full time kollel students and NIS 270 per yeshiva student.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett said that the requested budget increase is "a grave economic and moral error that will harm ultra-Orthodox youth, the public's attitude to the religious, and the future of Israel."

"A grave economic and moral error that will harm ultra-Orthodox youth, the public's attitude to the religious, and the future of Israel."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett

Outgoing finance minister Avigdor Lieberman criticized the parties' demand, saying that "the order of priorities is reversed. As Minister of Finance, I increased the income of IDF soldiers by 50%, on the other hand, the emerging government will double the income of  full time kollel students, and that's the whole story," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Even from the opposition, we will work for those who serve in the IDF, serve in the reserves, work and pay taxes."

Likud and the representatives of UTJ held a marathon of negotiations late into Thursday night, concluding the talks at around 3 a.m - resuming negotiations later in the day.

The talks are expected to continue until Friday evening, and there may be additional negotiation meetings "according to developments," according to the Likud.

Coalition negotiations in full swing

Shas' negotiating team met with Likud MK Yariv Levin and other representatives of the Likud at the party's headquarters on Thursday for coalition negotiations, after Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and representatives of UTJ began holding similar meetings with the Likud on Wednesday.

UTJ reported "significant" advances in talks on Wednesday. The party is expected to receive the Construction and Housing Ministry, as well as chairmanship of the Knesset Finance and Law committees, among other positions.

Netanyahu wants to swear in a government as early as Wednesday with preliminary agreements, which will be expanded upon later, according to Channel 12.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Likud Shas united torah judaism yeshiva students Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by