Foreign Ministry cadets make historic visit to Bahrain

The Foreign Ministry's diplomatic cadets course for the first time included a visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, which happened this week.

In Bahrain, the cadets met with Bahrain's Minister of Youth, Rawan bint Najeeb Taufiqi, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israel's Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Naeh, and other figures in government and civil society.

The historic visits

The cadets also met former Bahraini Ambassador to the US, Houda Ezra Nonoo, the first Jewish ambassador from an Arab country and the first woman from the Arab world to be appointed to the position of ambassador to the US.

In preparation for the visit, the Foreign Ministry cadets had met with the Bahraini ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma, and with a delegation of young Bahrainis that had arrived in Israel.

In parallel to the diplomatic cadet course visit in Bahrain, the trainees of the administrative cadet course made a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

ON SUNDAY, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are welcomed to the Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

During that time they visited the Crossroad of Civilizations museum in Dubai where the first Holocaust exhibition in the Gulf is housed, which comes as a continuation of the introduction of the subject of the Holocaust into the local school system.

"During the recruitment stages, we assure the cadets that the profession of diplomacy also allows them to be partners in the 'making of history.' The study visits of the cadets to countries of the Abraham Accords is exactly a part of this," said Dana Koresh, head of the training division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The visit is another layer in the weaving of ties between us and the Gulf countries. Along meetings with senior government and business officials, Emirati network influencers and Bahraini cadets, there is an in-depth acquaintance with the work of Israeli diplomats on new missions."

"The arrival of Foreign Ministry cadets to the Gulf countries is another fruit of the peace agreements and a strategic part of the Foreign Ministry's activities to strengthen the agreements and expand them to other countries," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commented.

In December 2022, 20 Israeli youths visited Bahrain on a mission to promote positive diplomatic relations between the two nations.