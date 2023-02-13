The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Foreign Ministry cadets make historic visit to Bahrain

Cadets of Israel's Foreign Ministry visited Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates for the first time as part of their course.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 01:51
Kingdom of Bahrain flag (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kingdom of Bahrain flag
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Foreign Ministry's diplomatic cadets course for the first time included a visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, which happened this week.

In Bahrain, the cadets met with Bahrain's Minister of Youth, Rawan bint Najeeb Taufiqi, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israel's Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Naeh, and other figures in government and civil society.

The historic visits

The cadets also met former Bahraini Ambassador to the US, Houda Ezra Nonoo, the first Jewish ambassador from an Arab country and the first woman from the Arab world to be appointed to the position of ambassador to the US.

In preparation for the visit, the Foreign Ministry cadets had met with the Bahraini ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma, and with a delegation of young Bahrainis that had arrived in Israel.

In parallel to the diplomatic cadet course visit in Bahrain, the trainees of the administrative cadet course made a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

ON SUNDAY, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are welcomed to the Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) ON SUNDAY, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are welcomed to the Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

“During the recruitment stages, we assure the cadets that the profession of diplomacy also allows them to be partners in the 'making of history.' The study visits of the cadets to countries of the Abraham Accords is exactly a part of this.”

Dana Koresh, head of the training division at the Foreign Affairs Ministry

During that time they visited the Crossroad of Civilizations museum in Dubai where the first Holocaust exhibition in the Gulf is housed, which comes as a continuation of the introduction of the subject of the Holocaust into the local school system.

"During the recruitment stages, we assure the cadets that the profession of diplomacy also allows them to be partners in the 'making of history.' The study visits of the cadets to countries of the Abraham Accords is exactly a part of this," said Dana Koresh, head of the training division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The visit is another layer in the weaving of ties between us and the Gulf countries. Along meetings with senior government and business officials, Emirati network influencers and Bahraini cadets, there is an in-depth acquaintance with the work of Israeli diplomats on new missions."

"The arrival of Foreign Ministry cadets to the Gulf countries is another fruit of the peace agreements and a strategic part of the Foreign Ministry's activities to strengthen the agreements and expand them to other countries," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commented.

In December 2022, 20 Israeli youths visited Bahrain on a mission to promote positive diplomatic relations between the two nations. 



Tags Foreign Ministry diplomacy bahrain ambassador Israeli embassy Abraham Accords MK Eli Cohen
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by