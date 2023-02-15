The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli Right to protest judicial reform in Jerusalem Saturday night

Former communications minister and New Hope MK Yoaz Hendel is the central figure promoting the demonstration.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 19:43
Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Former right-wing MKs and other prominent figures from the Israeli Right announced on Wednesday that they will be holding a demonstration on Saturday evening against the government's proposed judicial reform.

The demonstration, which will be held in Jerusalem's Bell Park, will be held under the slogan "We are brothers. Dialogue now! Say no to civil war."

"There is a responsible Right. No one has the mandate to tear apart the nation."

Protest announcement

"There is a responsible Right. No one has the mandate to tear apart the nation," the protest announcement read.

Former communications minister and New Hope MK Yoaz Hendel is the central figure promoting the demonstration. Other figures likely to appear include former Likud MK Limor Livnat, former Yamina MK Nir Orbach, and other prominent figures from politics, the defense establishment, rabbis and more, Hendel said to The Jerusalem Post.

What do the protesters want?

From Hendel's perspective, the protest would call on the coalition and opposition to accept President Isaac Herzog's proposal from Sunday night, which includes freezing all legislative processes in order to hold negotiations based on a plan that includes legislating a Basic Law: Legislation in or to regulate the status of basic laws; reforming the system so that it is not overburdened; and others.

Yoaz Hendel, Minister of Communications, at a Knesset cabinet meeting on July 10th 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Yoaz Hendel, Minister of Communications, at a Knesset cabinet meeting on July 10th 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

But the details don’t matter as much to the general public, Hendel said. What matters is that there remains a balance of powers between the government's branches.

"This is a national psychological occurrence," he opined. "There is a large populace that feels that a coalition including haredim and far-right elements is taking over both on matters of religion and state and on the idea of democracy itself.

"But being right-wing is not just the wholeness of the land [of Israel] or security … but also the wholeness of the people, and here the main damage is to the wholeness of the people," he said.

"And even if this is your dream is to reform the judicial system, if this is the price - it is not worth it," Hendel concluded.

The demonstration will be held parallel to the weekly Saturday night protests throughout the country, and in Jerusalem outside of the President's Residence, which is not far away from Bell Park. Some of that protest's organizers criticized him for splitting the demonstrators, but Hendel was not moved by this, as he believes the right-wing has a different message: Yes to a sweeping reform, but one that is based on wide consensus.



Tags protests right wing yoaz hendel Civil War Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by