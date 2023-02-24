Israel's budget committee approves state budget, cuts it close

Israel's government budget committee approved Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's proposal for the state budget and economic plan for 2023-2024 in a meeting held on Friday.

The state budget for 2023 will amount to approximately NIS 484 billion and in 2024 to approximately NIS 513 billion.

Difficult negotiations

The budget had been planned to be passed in a meeting on Thursday, but negotiations continued until they broke down around 3 a.m. on Friday, and the meeting ended without any decisions. Discussions resumed at 9 a.m. on Friday and later concluded with a successful vote.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz announced his opposition to the budget for his ministry, calling it a "funeral" for his office. He boycotted the meeting and did not vote.

"We want to show that the tradition we have created here in the State of Israel, of a free economy with fiscal and monetary responsibility, and internal coordination and the independence of the bank, these are the things that stand with us at all times, and especially at this time," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I think this budget does that, and it also does it against the backdrop of some of the best macroeconomic data I can remember in all my years in office."

"Israel's economy is strong, it is solid. With this overwhelming support of the government ministers today, it is stronger."

Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron arrives to a cabinet meeting on the state budget, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 23, 2023. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)

"Citizens of Israel, we formed a government together less than two months ago, and each of the partners in the government has large and broad work plans," said Smotrich. "Today we took a first and important step in the right direction. Today, we in the government passed a two-year budget and an economic plan and this is a good step for the State of Israel, good for the Israeli economy and good for the citizens of Israel."

The Standing Together movement, which leads the "Minimum 40" campaign to raise the minimum wage to NIS 40 per hour, stated in response to the approval of the government's budget that "prices are rising in all areas - food products, fuel, electricity, cleaning materials, rent - while the government chooses not to side with the public. With one hand it cuts social services, and with the other, it refuses to raise the minimum wage, which has not been updated in five years. We demand that the government change the budget law, and introduce an increase in the minimum wage to NIS 40 per hour."

Director General of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov responded to the budget announcement, saying that "the health system is a system that knows how to move forward quickly and lead significant processes in a short time when it is given the necessary resources. Obviously, we have not achieved all our requirements, but this morning's budget will allow the system to continue to give the required panels to preserve the system and begin to prepare for future challenges."

"These achievements were made possible by Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, who was allowed to maintain the coalition agreements of his faction and thanks to the extensive spirit we received from all the healthcare system's leaders."

Several ministries will see a large increase in their budgets for the coming year.

The Culture and Sports Ministry, led by Minister Miki Zohar, will receive an additional NIS 1 billion, the highest budget increase in the history of the ministry since its establishment. "This is an unprecedented budget supplement that will change the face of culture and sports in Israel, it is definitely a new era," Zohar said.

The ministries led by Otzma Yehudit ministers also saw their budgets increasing. The National Security Ministry under Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will receive an additional NIS 9 billion.

"This is huge news to the police and the people of Israel and with the help of God, we will be able to bring personal security back to the people of Israel. A great achievement for personal security policy. It does not happen within a day, the budget will come in a good few months, but let's hope that in the end, we will start with a tremendous process that brings back security and governance," Ben-Gvir said.

The budget of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry led by MK Yitzhak Wasserlauf will increase to NIS 2 billion, while the Heritage Ministry under Minister Amihai Eliyahu will receive over half a billion shekels, the highest the ministry ever received.