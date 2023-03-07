MKs in disguise: Israeli lawmakers dress up for Purim

Israeli lawmakers came out garbed in their holiday best, wearing costumes for the holiday of Purim on Tuesday.

As the Jewish holiday is known for wearing costumes and general merriment, several MKs and ministers took the time to make costumes that expressed the overall whimsy of the day.

Others, however, took a more political approach.

Here are some of the standouts.

כשאסתר המלכה יצאה לעדלידע בחברון ופגשה שם את האדם הנאור pic.twitter.com/tKEdYZGaho — אורית סטרוק (@oritstrock) March 7, 2023

National Missions Minister Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party)

The right-wing MK and minister Orit Struck took to the streets in a decidedly political costume, wearing judge's robes to become Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut.

She also carried a sign that said "Queen Esther" with her.

Odds are this was by no means meant to be a flattering portrayal of Israel's top judicial official. Rather, it is a reference to the judicial reform issue – a debate on which Hayut and Struck are on opposite sides.

בן גביר כשוטר pic.twitter.com/lmAEMkZ5ZX — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) March 7, 2023

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit)

One of the more controversial politicians in the Israeli government, the far-right lawmaker took to the streets dressed as a police officer.

Some might find this costume choice a bit uninspired – after all, Itamar Ben-Gvir's ministerial portfolio includes authority over the police. Exactly how much authority, though, is a matter of debate between him and police chief Kobi Shabbtai.

Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Now for a politician in the opposition. Avigdor Liberman has worn many hats in his long political career, having been everything from finance minister to defense minister and foreign minister. However, his Purim costume this year had nothing to do with politics. Rather, he dressed up as the taxi driver Asher from one of the popular recurring skits on the Israeli satire show Erez Nehederet.

עם ישראל, למרות הכל אנחנו together. פורים שמח! pic.twitter.com/loxdJM4fVY — מיכל וולדיגר (@michalwoldiger) March 7, 2023

Michal Waldiger (Religious Zionist Party)

Political and punny!

Religious Zionist Party MK Michal Waldiger has dressed up in an orange dress along with a carrot necklace and carrying a basket of carrots. Taped to the dress is a sign with the words "2 Gezer" written.

Now, what does this mean?

Well, the truth behind the mysterious enigma that is Michal Waldiger's Purim costume is that 2 Gezer sounds like "together," and Gezer is the Hebrew word for carrot.

This also comes amid a time of serious division within Israel, on both social and political levels.

פורים שמח מזאוס ותמיס (אלת הצדק והמשפט)! pic.twitter.com/JciU7zt2Rj — Zeev Elkin (@zeev_elkin) March 6, 2023

Ze'ev Elkin (National Unity)

The National Unity MK has taken a rather interesting approach for his Purim costume, dressing up as the Greek god Zeus. Pictured with him is his divine partner Themis, the goddess of justice and judgment.

Why his Zeus costume includes a trident, typically associated with the Greek god Poseidon, remains a mystery.

ח"כים מתחפשים, קבלו את השרה עידית סילמן pic.twitter.com/Ug912KeiW1 — זירה פוליטית‼ (@Zira_politit) March 7, 2023

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman (Likud)

Idit Silman has assumed a ministerial portfolio after switching over to Likud ahead of the most recent election. Does her new Purim costume reflect this power?

That seems to be the case, with the Israeli lawmaker dressing up as the infamous Queen of Hearts of Alice in Wonderland fame.