Netanyahu must sack Itamar Ben-Gvir, former Israel Police officers plead

Forty retired Israel Police officers, including former police chiefs, criticized Ben-Gvir's conduct and warned he could ignite another Intifada.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 10:05
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir exits the Knesset plenum, March 6, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir exits the Knesset plenum, March 6, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Forty former senior police officers, including retired police chiefs, gathered on Tuesday for a special discussion to protest National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose conduct is "causing the police to break apart while a hostile takeover is being carried out," the officers said.

"Ben-Gvir is acting contrary to his authority, being involved in giving operational instructions to the commanders," claimed the retired officers.

Lack of understanding

"Also, in preparation for Ramadan, irresponsible instructions were given that could ignite a new intifada and are based on a basic lack of understanding about the situation in Jerusalem," the officers claimed.

Therefore, the retired officers decided to carry out a series of activities in order to "protect the police from Minister Ben-Gvir" and appealed to the Prime Minister with a request to remove the minister from his position.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG)

In addition, they clarified that they will participate together with all retired police officers in a protest in Tel Aviv against the legal reform on Saturday night.



