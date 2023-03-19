Sephardi chief rabbi speaks out on Israel's judicial reform

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef discussed the issue of Israel's judicial reforms, which have sparked major controversy in recent months, in his Saturday evening class.

He said in his class, "We need peace in [this] nation. All the disputes and civil war - this is a worrying thing, it is very painful."

The rabbi emphasized that he "does not get involved in [political affairs], but you at least need to convince them, to meet and explain to them."

Rabbi Yosef also criticized the High Court of Justice's attempts to get involved in religious affairs, saying: "At least in religious matters they will not interfere - what do you have to interfere [with] the religious matters of the Rabbinical Court? You are not above the Rabbinical Court."

PARENTS AND schoolchildren hold a protest in Tel Aviv last month against the proposed judicial reform. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

At the end of the lesson, he returned to his point, saying: "There should be dialogue between [the two sides], so that there will be no -God forbid- civil war. We are all the people of Israel. Love your neighbor as yourself, we are all brothers."

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's political opinions

The rabbi has spoken out on political matters in the past, making a statement against Itamar Ben-Gvir in June of 2022.

He expressed outrage that Ben-Gvir publicly entered the Temple Mount despite many rabbis forbidding doing so.

The rabbi was speaking about bitul Torah, the requirement not to waste free time that could be used learning Torah, and about what topics should be discussed when taking a break from learning. He then brought up the case of someone who supports going up to the Temple Mount.

"'Here Rabbi So-and-So permitted entering the Temple Mount. What – is he not a rabbi?' Fool," said Yosef. "Is everyone called 'Gadol b'Torah' [a great rabbi]? Those who are Gedolei Torah are those who guide us. Who forbade entrance to the Temple Mount? All the Gedolei Torah."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.