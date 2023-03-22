The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's judicial reform is in trouble - analysis

The attempt to exude calm, and the finance minister's apologetic, sincere demeanor, indicated that behind the scenes, all is not well.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 20:32
BEZALEL SMOTRICH – facing global and Israeli outrage, he is trying to whitewash his tracks by making ludicrous claims that he meant something entirely different than what he said, according to the writer. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
BEZALEL SMOTRICH – facing global and Israeli outrage, he is trying to whitewash his tracks by making ludicrous claims that he meant something entirely different than what he said, according to the writer.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party (RZP) chairman Bezalel Smotrich's speech at a prime-time joint press conference with fellow party member, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman on Tuesday evening, reflected the current status of the government's judicial reform. 

Simply put, the reform is in trouble.

The speech's purpose was to show the public that even RZP, the only party to fly the judicial reform flag during last year's election, was willing to be the "responsible adult" and begin a process of dialogue with the opposition, according to Smotrich's spokesperson.

The finance minister appealed for calm and a reduction in rhetoric, calling on Israel's citizens to "rise above politics, above suspicion and apprehension, above hatred and polarization and act together as one to restore unity to the nation of Israel and promote moves for real reform in the justice system for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.”

Without the opposition accepting negotiations, and with the concerns of fellow citizens in mind, he said that the reformist camp was forced to implement compromises by themselves. The coalition had subsequently made these changes on Monday, with a delay of most of the reform plan and the “softening” of the Judicial Selection Committee with a new bill version. The softening was a show of responsibility and a pivot towards a reform the opposition could live with, he said.

The man transforming the judicial system: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The man transforming the judicial system: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The coalition would pass the softened version by the end of next week. Then, everything will slow down, and reconciliation can begin, he said.

But we already knew this, as the coalition announced it earlier on during the week. More than anything else, the attempt to exude calm, and the finance minister's apologetic, sincere demeanor, indicated that behind the scenes, all is not well.

There are at least three reasons for this.

First, regarding the softening itself, which gives the coalition an automatic majority in the committee (six out of 11), but limits to two the amount of High Court justices that it can appoint in one tenure. The leaders of every one of the opposition parties, the Attorney-General's Office and the Knesset's legal advisers all opined that this did not solve the main problem with the previous version: the politicization of the court system.

Why? Because Israel's political history shows that a given coalition often does not appoint more than two judges; because one of the two upcoming vacancies this October is that of the chief justice, who controls many facets of the High Court, and the coalition can use its majority to choose the next chief justice as it pleased; and more.

One can argue with these claims; but the gist of Smotrich's speech – that the coalition would quickly pass this bill, and then be sweet and generous – is for the opposition completely unacceptable, and likely will lead to an enhancement of the protests.

Second, Smotrich and Rothman were attacked by members of their own coalition from the Likud and Otzma Yehudit for making such a concession in the first place. In his speech, Smotrich did not just try to placate his opponents – he also tried to placate his allies, preaching "responsibility" and unconditional Zionism. After two months of artillery fire from the opposition and protests, Smotrich and Rothman are now taking fire from another direction.

Third, Smotrich is coming off two trips abroad, to the US and Paris, full of gaffes and controversy. He was shunned by the US administration; was widely ridiculed for his English in a video that went viral; created a crisis with Jordan by speaking at a podium whose front showed a map of Israel that included parts of modern day Jordan; created controversy by saying that there was no such thing as a Palestinian people; and received opinions from within the finance ministry indicating the immense damage that the reform would cause the Israeli economy if it leads to a downgrade in Israel's credit rating. All this in just one week.

These three points show that Smotrich is taking fire on all sides, and his press conference seemed almost a desperate attempt to save face. But rather than strengthen his position, it mostly reflected on the fact that his and Rothman's cherished reform is in trouble – and may not survive.



Tags israeli politics Bezalel Smotrich Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by