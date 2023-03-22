Israel's judicial reform is in trouble - analysis

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party (RZP) chairman Bezalel Smotrich's speech at a prime-time joint press conference with fellow party member, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman on Tuesday evening, reflected the current status of the government's judicial reform.

Simply put, the reform is in trouble.

The speech's purpose was to show the public that even RZP, the only party to fly the judicial reform flag during last year's election, was willing to be the "responsible adult" and begin a process of dialogue with the opposition, according to Smotrich's spokesperson.

The finance minister appealed for calm and a reduction in rhetoric, calling on Israel's citizens to "rise above politics, above suspicion and apprehension, above hatred and polarization and act together as one to restore unity to the nation of Israel and promote moves for real reform in the justice system for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.”

Without the opposition accepting negotiations, and with the concerns of fellow citizens in mind, he said that the reformist camp was forced to implement compromises by themselves. The coalition had subsequently made these changes on Monday, with a delay of most of the reform plan and the “softening” of the Judicial Selection Committee with a new bill version. The softening was a show of responsibility and a pivot towards a reform the opposition could live with, he said.

The man transforming the judicial system: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The coalition would pass the softened version by the end of next week. Then, everything will slow down, and reconciliation can begin, he said.

But we already knew this, as the coalition announced it earlier on during the week. More than anything else, the attempt to exude calm, and the finance minister's apologetic, sincere demeanor, indicated that behind the scenes, all is not well.

There are at least three reasons for this.

First, regarding the softening itself, which gives the coalition an automatic majority in the committee (six out of 11), but limits to two the amount of High Court justices that it can appoint in one tenure. The leaders of every one of the opposition parties, the Attorney-General's Office and the Knesset's legal advisers all opined that this did not solve the main problem with the previous version: the politicization of the court system.

Why? Because Israel's political history shows that a given coalition often does not appoint more than two judges; because one of the two upcoming vacancies this October is that of the chief justice, who controls many facets of the High Court, and the coalition can use its majority to choose the next chief justice as it pleased; and more.

One can argue with these claims; but the gist of Smotrich's speech – that the coalition would quickly pass this bill, and then be sweet and generous – is for the opposition completely unacceptable, and likely will lead to an enhancement of the protests.

Second, Smotrich and Rothman were attacked by members of their own coalition from the Likud and Otzma Yehudit for making such a concession in the first place. In his speech, Smotrich did not just try to placate his opponents – he also tried to placate his allies, preaching "responsibility" and unconditional Zionism. After two months of artillery fire from the opposition and protests, Smotrich and Rothman are now taking fire from another direction.

Third, Smotrich is coming off two trips abroad, to the US and Paris, full of gaffes and controversy. He was shunned by the US administration; was widely ridiculed for his English in a video that went viral; created a crisis with Jordan by speaking at a podium whose front showed a map of Israel that included parts of modern day Jordan; created controversy by saying that there was no such thing as a Palestinian people; and received opinions from within the finance ministry indicating the immense damage that the reform would cause the Israeli economy if it leads to a downgrade in Israel's credit rating. All this in just one week.

These three points show that Smotrich is taking fire on all sides, and his press conference seemed almost a desperate attempt to save face. But rather than strengthen his position, it mostly reflected on the fact that his and Rothman's cherished reform is in trouble – and may not survive.