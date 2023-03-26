The Law Committee led by MK Simcha Rothman gathered to continue voting on the proposed changes to the Judicial Selection Committee.

The committee met despite calls on Saturday from Likud MKs to freeze the legislation process on the judicial reform.

At the meeting, opposition members accused Rothman of bullying after he refused to let them make statements at the beginning of the meeting.

Voting continued amid attempts by MKs to delay them.

"You are a miserable, violent and bullying dictator just like the rest of your coalition," said MK Ofer Cassif to Rothman.

Opposition members were kicked out of the Law Committee for causing disruptions to the proceedings. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Earlier, MK Matti Zarfati read out the kaddish prayer that is said by mourners and was removed from the meeting. At least two other opposition members were kicked out of the meeting as well.

Likud members call for legislation freeze

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on the government to freeze the legislation in a statement on Saturday. He was supported by fellow party members David Bitan and Yuli Edelstein, but other coalition MKs opposed him with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling for him to be fired.