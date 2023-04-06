The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lebanon rocket barrage due to Israeli gov't failing security - Lapid

Liberman accused Netanyahu of dealing with issues of ego and settling the score with the defense minister, instead of focusing on keeping Israel safe.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 20:01

Updated: APRIL 6, 2023 20:18
Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid is seen gesturing at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid is seen gesturing at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Opposition politicians criticized the government's handling of Israel's security after Tuesday and Wednesday's rocket attacks from Gaza, and Thursday's rocket barrage from Lebanon.

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid wrote, "Israel today is at conflict on four fronts: the northern border, Gaza border area, Judea and Samaria and in Jerusalem."

"After we brought security and diplomatic quiet in the previous government, the current government's extreme and irresponsible conduct led to severe damage to deterrence."

"Our enemies are wrong in their assessment of our internal resilience. When it comes to security, in Israel there is no coalition and opposition. We will stand united against any enemy. The opposition will give the government full support for a harsh response by the IDF and security forces," Lapid wrote, adding that Israel should choose when and how to respond and not play into the hands of Israel's enemies who want an escalation during the month of Ramadan.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman wrote on Twitter, "The writing was on the wall."

Damage done by a rocket attack at a local bank in Shlomi, April 6, 2023. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN) Damage done by a rocket attack at a local bank in Shlomi, April 6, 2023. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

"In three months, Netanyahu dragged the State of Israel into an impossible situation. We were never so crumbled from within and isolated from without," Liberman wrote.

"Israel's deterrence and the weakness that the government is conveying brought our enemies to a planned and coordinated move. It is clear that there is full coordination between Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and the rest of the terror organizations," he claimed.

Netanyahu is not focused

Liberman accused Netanyahu of dealing with issues of ego and settling the score with the defense minister, instead of convening the National Security Cabinet and focusing on keeping Israel safe.

"For all of this lawless and irresponsible conduct, when the day comes, he will need to provide some answers to a committee of investigation," Liberman concluded.

On Tuesday, prior to the holiday, Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid and National Unity leader Benny Gantz both criticized the government's handling of the security situation. Lapid noted Monday's shooting in Ma'ale Gilboa and the terror attack near the Tzrifin army base on Tuesday morning, and called on Netanyahu to announce that Gallant was returning to serve as the unconditional defense minister.

Gantz made a similar call. He noted the rockets in the South on Tuesday, saying that it served as a reminder that "in the Middle East you do not do politics over security."



