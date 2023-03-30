Gantz calls for Gallant to be reinstated as defense minister

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "announce that Minister Gallant will remain [defense minister], unconditionally and without egotistical games at the expense of the country's security," commenting on reports that Netanyahu considers walking back the dismissal of Gallant.

He further called on other coalition members not to accept a nomination as Defense Minister, warning that their legitimacy at the post would be seen as questionable.

Defense Minister Gallant met with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Wednesday evening in order to discuss the efforts to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel the decision to dismiss him.

Deri is one of the main factors pressuring Netanyahu to take back the dismissal, in addition to Minister David Amsalem, who is close to Gallant and acts as an intermediary as well.

Netanyahu's conditions

According to Likud sources, Netanyahu sent messages demanding that Gallant apologize for his statement against the judicial reform and also resign from the Knesset to ensure that he will not vote against the legislation, when it is renewed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confers with former interior and health minister Arye Deri at the weekly cabinet meeting on January 8. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Deri tries to mediate between Netanyahu and Gallant and find a way for him to remain in his position. According to sources familiar with the details, there is a possibility that Gallant will apologize for his statement warning against the judicial reform, and for the fact that it was given while Netanyahu was abroad, without retracting the content or meaning of the statement.

Deri also met with the IDF Chief of Staff last Friday and heard from him the assessments and threats to the functioning of the IDF if the legal revolution passes. He is pressuring Netanyahu to withdraw in order to stabilize the system.

Gallant's statement

On Saturday evening, Gallant had expressed his opposition to the continuation of the legislation in his first public statement on the subject. "We need a change in the judicial system - the fabric of relations between the authorities requires correction, and yet, significant and national changes should be made through negotiations and discourse," he said. Following his statement, the next day Netanyahu announced his dismissal from the position of Defense Minister.

"I said this in closed conversations in recent weeks, at this time we must stop the process in order to sit down and talk. Now I say it out loud, for the sake of Israel's security." Defense Minister Gallant

Gallant called for dialogue between the camps and warned of the wave of refusals to serve in the reserves. "I said this in closed conversations in recent weeks, at this time we must stop the process in order to sit down and talk.

"Now I say it out loud, for the sake of Israel's security - we need to stop the legislative process now, allow the people of Israel to celebrate Passover, and Independence Day and mourn together on Memorial Day. To stop the demonstrations immediately and to stop any forms of refusal. For our security, this is our duty."

His statement was met with mixed reactions from Knesset members and ministers from the Likud. MKs David Bitan, Yuli Edelstein and Haim Bibas, local authority chairman, expressed support for Gallant's words, while other MKs and ministers in the party attacked him and called for his dismissal. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also called for Gallant's dismissal.