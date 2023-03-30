The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gantz calls for Gallant to be reinstated as defense minister

Gallant is rumored to be considering apologizing for the timing of his statement against judicial reform, which he made when Netanyahu was abroad.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 09:34
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with former defense minister Benny Gantz at a changeover ceremony, January 1, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with former defense minister Benny Gantz at a changeover ceremony, January 1, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "announce that Minister Gallant will remain [defense minister], unconditionally and without egotistical games at the expense of the country's security," commenting on reports that Netanyahu considers walking back the dismissal of Gallant.

He further called on other coalition members not to accept a nomination as Defense Minister, warning that their legitimacy at the post would be seen as questionable.

Defense Minister Gallant met with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Wednesday evening in order to discuss the efforts to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel the decision to dismiss him.

Deri is one of the main factors pressuring Netanyahu to take back the dismissal, in addition to Minister David Amsalem, who is close to Gallant and acts as an intermediary as well.

Netanyahu's conditions

According to Likud sources, Netanyahu sent messages demanding that Gallant apologize for his statement against the judicial reform and also resign from the Knesset to ensure that he will not vote against the legislation, when it is renewed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confers with former interior and health minister Arye Deri at the weekly cabinet meeting on January 8. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confers with former interior and health minister Arye Deri at the weekly cabinet meeting on January 8. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Deri tries to mediate between Netanyahu and Gallant and find a way for him to remain in his position. According to sources familiar with the details, there is a possibility that Gallant will apologize for his statement warning against the judicial reform, and for the fact that it was given while Netanyahu was abroad, without retracting the content or meaning of the statement.

Deri also met with the IDF Chief of Staff last Friday and heard from him the assessments and threats to the functioning of the IDF if the legal revolution passes. He is pressuring Netanyahu to withdraw in order to stabilize the system.

Gallant's statement

On Saturday evening, Gallant had expressed his opposition to the continuation of the legislation in his first public statement on the subject. "We need a change in the judicial system - the fabric of relations between the authorities requires correction, and yet, significant and national changes should be made through negotiations and discourse," he said. Following his statement, the next day Netanyahu announced his dismissal from the position of Defense Minister.

"I said this in closed conversations in recent weeks, at this time we must stop the process in order to sit down and talk. Now I say it out loud, for the sake of Israel's security."

Defense Minister Gallant

Gallant called for dialogue between the camps and warned of the wave of refusals to serve in the reserves. "I said this in closed conversations in recent weeks, at this time we must stop the process in order to sit down and talk.

"Now I say it out loud, for the sake of Israel's security - we need to stop the legislative process now, allow the people of Israel to celebrate Passover, and Independence Day and mourn together on Memorial Day. To stop the demonstrations immediately and to stop any forms of refusal. For our security, this is our duty."

His statement was met with mixed reactions from Knesset members and ministers from the Likud. MKs David Bitan, Yuli Edelstein and Haim Bibas, local authority chairman, expressed support for Gallant's words, while other MKs and ministers in the party attacked him and called for his dismissal. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also called for Gallant's dismissal.



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Defense Ministry Likud Yoav Gallant Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by