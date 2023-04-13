Senior Religious Zionist Rabbi: Religious Zionism caused division

In an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post, Rabbi David Stav said that “there is a feeling of two camps in Israel,” mainly the “secular-Ashkenazi-democratic” camp versus the “traditional-religious-conservative-ultra-orthodox” camp, which is, “mainly Sephardic.”

Stav said that he sees a “great danger and a rift to Judaism and to Israeli society.”But Stav also criticized the Religious Zionist community , of which he is a member and one of its leading rabbinic figures. “It is symbolic that those leading the judicial reform are Religious Zionists,” he said and added that it is even more symbolic that “those who were the last to give a chance to dialogue were from the religious-Zionism camp.”Stav meant that the members and heads of the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) block, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, were against any halt of the legislation of the judicial reforms, even though the country has become in a very unstable situation as result.“It is chilling to think what has happened to the religious-Zionist community, from what was considered to be the famous hyphen, or bridge between religion and Zionism, Torah and Avodah [Torah and work], Torah and Mada [Torah and Science], Torah with Derech Eretz [Torah with proper behavior], unfortunately, some of our leaders, elected officials and rabbis speak in a tone that frightens many people in Israeli society and rightly so.”

Blaming secular Israelis for violence nationwide

Stav emphasized that the problematic rhetoric, as he sees it, coming from religious-Zionist leaders, isn’t just about the judicial reforms. He explained that RZP bloc members introduced “dozens of laws and the seculars are rightly made to think that in 10 to 20 years, the ultra-orthodox will be the majority and will limit their rights.” Stav related to the different suggested amendments in the Law of Return, the draft law that would have caused “unmodestly dressed” men and women to go to jail for six months if they visit the Kotel and other laws.

Stav shared that the “forceful and violent” rhetoric from secular Israelis is also a concern of his. He said that many of his constituents, religious Israelis, consult with him regarding wearing their kippah at their workplace because the dialogue has become toxic. “I get more questions from religious people who are ashamed to come to work with a kippah and women with a head covering. Not in the sense of not being religious, but in the sense of not being identified as religious. They are ashamed of what the religious community represents nowadays.”

Stav said that Tzohar, the rabbinic organization that he has been the head of for many years, is promoting many “two-way conversations.” He explained that this dialogue is “a journey from the world of our religious communities to bring back the voices of reasoning and of dialogue, not of force.” Stav emphasized that “Judaism is a brand that belongs to all of us. It’s not anyone's personal monopoly.”

Stav said that he is against the “Hametz Law,” which enables Israel’s hospital directors to block glutenous leavened food products (hametz) from entering hospitals during the Passover holiday, is “a stupid law,” and “will not help any Jew abide by the halachic rules of Passover. It was possible to reach settlements and compromises. After all, no one will enforce this law anyway. It's an unnecessary law that causes hatred.”

Another initiative the Tzohar has promoted, according to Stav, is the dialogue with the heads of the demonstration groups, mainly top figures in the tech community, against the judicial reforms. “We made a statement that having criticism of a law does not mean that they are against Judaism or want to hurt the feelings of others. In my opinion, to be Jewish and democratic is to respect a holiday even if it is not your faith.”

In addition, Stav said that they will engage in deeper conversations with various rabbis, not necessarily Tzohar rabbis, “to promote a new discourse between us and to understand that the reforms call upon us to create a new Israeli understanding. We must tell a new story of what Israel is.

“I feel that the religious Israelis will have to understand that there are secularists with needs and vice versa.” As a prominent religious Zionist rabbi, Stav explained that he and his colleagues are students of the late Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, one of the first chief rabbis of Israel, who was "against religious coercion," except for issues regarding marriage and divorce [according to the Jewish law], because he wanted to keep the nation of Israel whole," - meaning that he insisted that marriage and divorce in Israel should be only allowed through the Chief Rabbinate.According to Stav, the legislation does not cause rapprochement to religion, since coercion causes harm."

Stav continued by stating that there is a difference between the separation of religion and state rather than the separation of religion from politics," which he supports.

"An absolute majority of Israelis want a Jewish state based on the Declaration of Independence. We of course offer full rights to minorities." He added that he calls upon President Isaac Herzog to promote a deep discourse of dialogue on the Jewish character of the country.