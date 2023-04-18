The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel Remembrance Day: Politicians to attend services - Gallant

Government and Knesset representatives usually speak at ceremonies at military cemeteries throughout the country on Remembrance Day. The defense minister insisted that they speak this year as well.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 19:20
Mount Herzl on Israel's Remembrance Day. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mount Herzl on Israel's Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insisted on Tuesday that ministers and Knesset members speak at official Remembrance Day services next week, despite a group of bereaved parents' request last week that politicians refrain from speaking this year due to the social upheaval over the government's proposed judicial reform.

Gallant met on Tuesday with the Public Council for Commemorating Soldiers, whose members expressed their concern that politician's speeches will be disrupted. Government and Knesset representatives usually speak at ceremonies at military cemeteries throughout the country on Remembrance Day. The defense minister insisted that they speak this year as well, arguing that elected officials were a symbol, and that the demand to remove them from cemeteries was equivalent to a demand to "fold the flag of Israel."

Politics must be separated from the issue of bereavement, Gallant said, adding that "we must not as a society lose one of our central social assets that serve as a bridge of unity, the IDF and security agencies in general and the bereaved families in particular."

"Ee must not as a society lose one of our central social assets that serve as a bridge of unity, the IDF and security agencies in general and the bereaved families in particular."

Yoav Gallant

Bereaved families demand Israeli lawmakers avoid cemeteries

The group of bereaved families that demanded that politicians avoid the cemeteries is called "With Their Death They Commanded," short for the phrase "with their death they commanded us life," but also short for the slogan "with their death they commanded us democracy," which members of the group displayed at protests against the government's judicial reform.

The group put out a statement criticizing Gallant's comments.

Yoav Gallant. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Yoav Gallant. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, wake up! The defense minister does not understand the reality, and we expect prime minister Netanyahu to intervene in order to solve the issue," the statement began.

"The decision to offend the bereaved families, to broaden the schism within the family of bereavement and to cause a desecration of Remembrance Day, all in the name of fake unity, is irresponsible, immoral and dangerous. Whoever wants to remove politics from Remembrance Day must send IDF officers to speak instead of insisting on entering politics and politicians into the cemeteries.

"Ignoring the emotional turmoil in Israeli society and among thousands of bereaved families, forces many families to make a vicious choice: Shout, avoid [the cemetery], or be a "captive audience" for politicians, some of whom did not serve in the army and who routinely spread hate, incitement and divisiveness," the group said, adding that it would continue fighting the decision, which "drives a wedge" between bereaved families.  

The group sent a letter last week to Eli Ben-Shem, CEO of Yad Labanim, an organization that commemorates the memory of the fallen soldiers of Israel and cares for their families, warning that politician's presence at memorial ceremonies this year could lead to commotions and that for both the politician's and families' sake it was best that they stay away. Over 400 bereaved families signed the letter, but the group said it spoke in the name of thousands more.

Judicial reform negotiations proceed

Teams from the coalition and opposition parties Yesh Atid and National Unity held their second marathon negotiating session in as many days on Tuesday at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

Team members from both sides remained tight-lipped about the content of the meeting, but a statement by the President's Office on Monday evening indicated that Tuesday's talks would focus on the formulation of a Basic Law: The Legislature.

Coalition team member and Likud MK Keti Shitrit said after the meeting that she was "optimistic about the dialogue" and was "looking forward" to the next discussion.

"Especially on this important and sensitive day, we are headed towards unity," Shitrit said.

Monday was the first time politicians from both sides sat down to discuss the actual content after previous talks between the sides focused on the framework for the talks themselves, but not on the content.



Tags IDF remembrance day israeli politics cemetery Yoav Gallant Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by