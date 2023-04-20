The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir Police Law against Israeli rule of law, Adalah tells High Court

Adalah argues that new law will politicize the police and give Ben-Gvir undue control over police policy.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 20:14

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 20:15
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The law allowing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to set policy for the Israel Police is against the rule of law, Israeli-Arab human rights NGOs contended in a petition to the High Court of Justice on Thursday.

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee and the Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights joined previous petitions against the so-called Police Law, claiming that the violation of rule of law was damaged by the politicization of the police force.

The ability of the National Security Minister to set police policy was a broad power that could be abused to impact a large variety of police operations, the petitioners contended.

The High Court gave an interim order in March that barred Ben-Gvir from giving operational orders to the police. Following a series of orders given by Ben-Gvir to police forces on operations with judicial reform protestors, Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara warned that Ben-Gvir had crossed the line with his mandate for general policy and principles.

The petitioners said that the original version of the law would have subjugated the police commissioner and matters of investigations and prosecution to the national security minister. The law had been split into two laws, the second half with more controversial elements being prepared in committee for second and third readings.

Israelis protest against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis protest against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Politicization of police puts Israeli Arabs at risk

The petitioners argued that allowing the Ben-Gvir more control of the police created greater risk toward Israeli Arabs due to alleged animus toward the sector.

They alleged that the attitude of the police toward Arab and Palestinian populations and the failures to address crime in the Arab sector was already a serious issue, but the amendment would make the issue more serious.

The petition highlighted the example of Ben-Gvir seeking to make use of force procedures more lenient. The NGOs said that this would in particular impact Arab rioters.

The NGOs also said that Ben-Gvir's politicization of the police against Arab populations was evident with regard to police action on the display of Palestinian flags at the judicial reform protests.

In January, Ben-Gvir ordered police to remove Palestinian flags from being flown in public spaces.

"I have issued instructions for the removal of the flags, which support terrorism, from the public space and to stop incitement against the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir said at the time.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Israeli Arabs high court of justice police Arab Israeli Ben-Gvir Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by