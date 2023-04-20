Ben-Gvir Police Law against Israeli rule of law, Adalah tells High Court

The law allowing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to set policy for the Israel Police is against the rule of law, Israeli-Arab human rights NGOs contended in a petition to the High Court of Justice on Thursday.

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee and the Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights joined previous petitions against the so-called Police Law, claiming that the violation of rule of law was damaged by the politicization of the police force.

The ability of the National Security Minister to set police policy was a broad power that could be abused to impact a large variety of police operations, the petitioners contended.

The High Court gave an interim order in March that barred Ben-Gvir from giving operational orders to the police. Following a series of orders given by Ben-Gvir to police forces on operations with judicial reform protestors, Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara warned that Ben-Gvir had crossed the line with his mandate for general policy and principles.

The petitioners said that the original version of the law would have subjugated the police commissioner and matters of investigations and prosecution to the national security minister. The law had been split into two laws, the second half with more controversial elements being prepared in committee for second and third readings.

Israelis protest against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Politicization of police puts Israeli Arabs at risk

The petitioners argued that allowing the Ben-Gvir more control of the police created greater risk toward Israeli Arabs due to alleged animus toward the sector.

They alleged that the attitude of the police toward Arab and Palestinian populations and the failures to address crime in the Arab sector was already a serious issue, but the amendment would make the issue more serious.

The petition highlighted the example of Ben-Gvir seeking to make use of force procedures more lenient. The NGOs said that this would in particular impact Arab rioters.

The NGOs also said that Ben-Gvir's politicization of the police against Arab populations was evident with regard to police action on the display of Palestinian flags at the judicial reform protests.

In January, Ben-Gvir ordered police to remove Palestinian flags from being flown in public spaces.

"I have issued instructions for the removal of the flags, which support terrorism, from the public space and to stop incitement against the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir said at the time.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.