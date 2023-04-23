New Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel that he could only give budgets to places that set up synagogues and yeshivas, Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef told him on Saturday night in a video that Kan published on Sunday morning.

He also told Arbel not "to talk about it explicitly because it's not legal. Do it smartly."

The comments were made at a weekly religious studies session that Yossef holds on Saturday night.

In the video, Arbel does not respond to Yosef's comment, but he does chuckle.

In response to the video, Labor MK Gilad Kariv wrote on Twitter "may you have the help of God doing illegal things. This is the face of the Chief Rabbinate. How shameful. How embarrassing."

MK MOSHE ARBEL addresses the Knesset in 2019. The Shas lawmaker has condemned the Chinese Embassy’s letter to the ‘Post.’ (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Moshe Arbel takes over from Arye Deri

Last week on Monday, Shas announced that Arbel would take on the role of interior and health minister after the party's chairman Arye Deri was disqualified from being a minister by the High Court of Justice because of his convictions of financial crimes.